Struggle to penetrate opponents the biggest concern for Ireland

Expectations within Maltese football are spelt out by their stadium wifi code reading ‘daring to dream’ but ‘dodging the dread’ is the objective for Ireland gazing into what lurks ahead.

Losing to Norway at home and toiling to the narrowest of wins in Malta won’t warm the winter bite during the longest lull of the international cycle.

Four months pass until the aristocrats of France come to Dublin 4 for the Euro opener.

Stephen Kenny is correct in branding the March 27 showdown against the top seeds as “special in everyone’s life” but right now it resembles a mismatch.

In a Ta'Quli Stadium that evokes so much history for Ireland and their 1990 World Cup breakthrough, the latest of eight straight wins over the Maltese was the most forgettable.

The team ranked 169 shaded the first half and were well placed to claim a special draw of their own until captain Matthew Guillaumier supplied the assist of the night, to an opponent, by undercooking a backpass that Callum Robinson gleefully punished with his first goal for a year.

It wasn’t a goal sourced by Ireland stretching their inferior opponents, optimising space with precision passing and pace. Deliveries from set-pieces, like Thursday, were dire in their execution.

Only a horrendous error got Kenny off the hook, as late goals did during the year against other lightweights Lithuania and Armenia.

Nathan Collins, Ireland’s star of the year, wasn’t disguising the deficiencies.

Ireland’s struggles over the 180 minutes in the last week are consistent with their patchy form throughout the year, a major concern when not just the French but Netherlands and, to a lesser degree, Greece await in 2023.

“We have to find a way around that,” the centre-back summarised about the bluntness plaguing progress.

“I think you can have all the possession in the world but we need to be a bit more penetrative. I think we need to take a few more risks and possibly just have a few more shots.

“On the international stage, the standard has gone higher. Loads of teams are taking points off big teams. Small teams are well set up, well drilled and they cause carnage.

“I don’t think we are a small team. We have a lot of quality and France will have to set up well against us.”

Kenny admitted to being caught out by Malta’s formation and defended his decision to keep Robbie Brady on the bench when a game lacking quality was crying for his accuracy of passing.

Brady only returned to the Irish fold after 19 months last month, featuring against both Scotland and Armenia, but only got 15 minutes on the pitch for this double-header.

Callum O’Dowda came into the left wing back berth against Norway before James McClean was given a go in Malta but it was in midfield where Brady was being considered.

“Robbie was in contention to play as the left-sided No 8 tonight,” Kenny said.

“There were very tight decisions. I gave the nod to Jamie McGrath because we thought they’d play 5-4-1 which they always play. When playing that formation, they leave a lot of space between the lines.

“We thought we’d get Jamie, Alan Brown and Callum Robinson in between the lines a lot but they matched up with us 3-5-2. Jamie nonetheless had a very effective game.

“For the wing-back role, Callum has caught the eye recently and James has different attributes. Robbie came on in that position against Norway but didn’t get on today.

“Of all our players, Robbie has the best set-piece delivery. He has a big part to play, for sure.”

Kenny suggested Ireland’s stagnation may be helped by facing better countries in the qualifiers, though basic elements require improvement, regardless of system.

He’s travelling to Qatar this week to watch the French and Dutch in action.

“We did a lot right as well,” said Kenny, attempting to defend their sluggishness.

“We need to get the movement of our front two in unison with our back three who were breaking Malta’s press. We also need our wide players to be very advanced and have a cutting edge to break teams down.

“We got some good aspects and learned lessons, knowing we must be better in certain areas. We’ve spoken a lot to the players about that.

“The ability to counterattack will be important against Greece, France and Netherlands. We have forwards who suit that, which is a good thing.

“France is a different proposition and will be interesting to see. I’m not certain they’ll play the same way against us as they will at the World Cup. Or what players they’ll have.

“Greece are a good team and we’re playing them away first in the heat in June. You’d imagine it will be a real high-tempo game.

“We’ve to get ready for France first, to try to ensure our organisation and our planning is the best we can make it.”

Next up for Ireland to break the hiatus will be a friendly in the days prior to the French test.

“We’re not looking for a gruelling game coming into the French one,” he said about warm-up, which will also be at Aviva Stadium.

“I’m not sure there’s loads of teams available because there’s qualifiers on that week. The international department is working on it and I don’t have a preference.

“We probably won’t put our first team in that friendly. We’ll mix and match to get ready for France.

“France will be a special night in everyone’s life. It’s a great chance against the previous World Cup. A big challenge so we’ve to do the best we can.”