Redemption tale for England youngsters 

ENGLAND 6 (Bellingham 35, Saka 44, 62 Sterling 45, Rashford 71, Grealish 89) IRAN 2 (Taremi 65, 90+8 pen)

For all the pre-match talk of protests, politics and potential embarrassment, England got their World Cup campaign off to a flyer thanks to the exuberance of youth and some heartwarming tales of redemption.

The big question beforehand, apart from the well-founded doubts that England's annus horribilis would scupper their World Cup chances, was whether Harry Kane would wear a 'One-Love' armband supporting the LGBTQ+ community, or if FIFA's threat to caution the England captain would force a volte-face from the FA.

In the end, Gareth Southgate and his bosses decided it was not worth risking a yellow card for their captain, although England's players all took the knee.

Iran's players had no qualms, however, about showing defiance to their own repressive regime by refusing the sing the national anthem before kick-off, a show of solidarity that won widespread support around the world but angered some of their supporters, who booed and jeered.

It led to their coach Carlos Queiroz turning on supporters in the stadium, with gestures, and in his post-match press conference with the words: “I ask those who do not want to support the team not to come to the stadium. and stay at home.” He also stated that this result, a comprehensive thrashing, was irrelevant to Iran's main aims, which are to get results against Wales and the USA in their remaining games. This, he said, was effectively a warm up game.

Try telling that to Southgate and his players. They had all the incentive they needed to prove critics wrong, starting at the top with the manager, whose position was under question in some quarters since he achieved national treasure status by leading England to the semi-finals of this competition four years ago, and then to the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

That his team were runners-up rather than winners hinged on a penalty shootout in which Italy triumphed after a trio of Englishmen missed from the spot, namely Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, three young black players who received horrendous racist abuse afterwards.

So it was doubly delicious to see Saka score twice and Rashford hit a late goal as England racked up their joint-highest score in a World Cup finals game. Harry Maguire, much maligned in Manchester and the rest of England over the past year, also had a fine game, setting up one goal and defending superbly until being forced off with illness in the closing stages. He joined Kane on the subs bench, the captain having been replaced as a precautionary measure after turning his ankle in the second half of game remarkable for the fact that while England scored six, their talisman's tally was zero.

But Kane played well, set up two goals and showed he still has the potential to trouble defences much tougher than Iran's. Although Queiroz showed his stubborn intent with a 5-3-2 formation, England eventually broke them down after a stuttering start and won comfortably, playing plenty of bright football.

At the heart of it all was Jude Bellingham, the teenage wonderkid from Borussia Dortmund via Birmingham, who ran the show with an imperious midfield performance that belied his youth.

Bellingham is the closest England have to another Gazza, an all-action player who covers every blade of grass and can tackle, pass, dribble and shoot.

He is not bad with his head, either, as he showed in the 35th minute with a thumping header from Luke Shaw's left-wing cross, leaping high to power the ball into goal like a young Alan Shearer. He became the youngest Englishman to score at the World Cup since Michael Owen in 1998, and the second youngest of all time.

Saka is not much older, having just turned 21, and also playing his first World Cup game. The forward is in fine form for Arsenal and was selected ahead of Phil Foden alongside Kane and Raheem Sterling. He rewarded Southgate with another superb attacking display and two goals. The first was a vicious volley from 16 yards that dipped and skimmed off the underside of the bar, the second a smart low drive, also with his left foot, after he had jinked his way infield from the right.

The first was set up by Maguire's header, the second by Raheem Sterling, who also scored a fine team goal when he converted Kane's pinpoint cross with the outside of his boot at waist height.

Sterling's goal made it 3-0 at the end of an entertaining first-half that included 14 minutes of stoppage time after Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beyranvand had to be replaced following an early clash of heads with his defender Majid Hosseini.

Queiroz made three changes at half-time but still England dominated. Saka scored his second before Iran pulled one back when Mehdi Terimi scored with a smart first-time finish past Jordan Pickford. The Porto striker added a second with a stoppage time penalty, after John Stones fouled Morteza Pouraliganji, but it was little consolation for Iran.

Kane set up Rashford to score with almost his first touch after going on as substitute, and then Kane's replacement Callum Wilson set up fellow sub Jack Grealish for England's sixth.

The result left Southgate delighted but ruing those late defensive lapses. “To win by that margin and play the way we did for the majority of the game, I am really happy," he said.

"Our pressing and movement was really good. I've got to be happy but we shouldn't be conceding two goals. We will have to be on it against United States."

And Saka added: "I can't describe the feeling. I am so happy and so proud. We got the win as well, so it is a really special day.

"I feel in a good place. I feel the support and love from the fans, the coaching staff and my team-mates. That is all I need.”

ENGLAND 4-3-3: Pickford 7; Trippier 7, Stones 7, Maguire 7 (Dier 70), Shaw 7; Bellingham 9, Rice 7 , Mount 7 (Foden 70); Saka 8 (Rashford 70), Kane 8 (Wilson 75), Sterling 7 (Grealish 70).

IRAN 5-3-2: Beiranvand 6 (Hosseini 19); Moharrami 5, Pouraliganji 4, Cheshmi 5 (Kanaanizadegan 46), Hosseini 5, Mohammidi 4 (Ezatollahi 46); Nourollahi 6 (Azmoun 77), Karimi 5, Hajsafi 5; Jahanbakhsh 5 (Gholizadeh 46), Taremi 7.

Referee: Raphael Claus (Brazil) 6/10.