Doha Diary: Qatar censors cut Leonardo DiCaprio down to size

Wolfie has his sharper moments dulled

Downtime has been rare so far. Such is the rush and relentlessness of the early days of any World Cup, never mind this most condensed one.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, however, having made the arduous trek back from Al Khor to our base in Doha, we threw the telly on. Maybe looking to divine some local reaction to the hosts’ implosion or maybe just for background noise while we wolfed four street samosas that had clearly also had a very long day.

But the channel that came on right away was Qatar’s English-language movie network and Marty Scorsese’s masterpiece of drugs, sex and financial corruption Wolf of Wall Street was on. Which seemed quite apt! This however was the Qatari edit and the local censors had had their way with it. It was hard to tell what they left behind. Our synopsis: Leonardo DiCaprio whizzes along in a jolly 45-minute tale of a successful businessman unfairly harassed by the FBI.

Everyone to the Vulvadome

As the eighth game of the tournament, the meeting of France and Australia on Tuesday night will see every venue having hosted a game. The last one to welcome the world will be Al Janoub Stadium, south of Doha in Al Wakrah.

You may well already be aware of this one. When the construction was completed and a moody promo video released, the attention was not on the “curvilinear and post-modernist design inspired by the sails of local dhow boats” but instead on the fact that it absolutely, positively looked like a $700m monument to the vagina. The Examiner might just go with calling it the Vulvadome and see if it takes off. If you’ve yet to read Marina Hyde’s hypothesis in The Guardian on how the design process may have went, do yourself a favour.

Amid European angst, Qatar continues to roll it in

We’ve all had enough of the geopolitics but it isn’t going anywhere. It hasn’t gone anywhere for a dozen years…why would it do so now?

It also does help to explain a lot of what is going on as Qatar and FIFA flex their muscles that bit more on issues they had previously seemed more receptive to discussion and criticism on.

Thanks to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the economic outlook for Qatar has never been better. Europe and the west now needs it, more specifically its gas, than it ever did in the 12 years since the country won this event.

On Monday, as Europe scrambles, the host nation agreed a landmark liquified natural gas deal with China. For 27 years, the longest in history, it’s worth $60bn. Should help pay the unused Budweiser tab.

Anyone for prawn sandwiches?

Speaking of the forbidden booze, the VIP and corporate boxes remain the only place to get a pint in the stadiums on matchday.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the boxes are packed. A couple of days ago in the FIFA media centre, a friendly representative from one of the tournament’s biggest sponsors sidled up and offered a voucher for a coffee and snack on them. Very kind indeed.

Then they inquired as to whether we may be interested in some match tickets. Not any old match tickets. ‘We have loads of spare tickets for our boxes at Lusail,' was the general gist. Our ethics would never allow us to accept such a gift of course. But we let them down gently and promised to check back in. An unusual encounter but perhaps telling too.