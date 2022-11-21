Cian Murphy signs new contract with Cork City

Cork City have announced that striker Cian Murphy has signed a new contract with the club.

Murphy, who scored 18 league goals for the club over the last two seasons, was a key player as City topped the First Division table this season and secured their place back in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Murphy told CorkCityFC.ie that he was looking forward to pitting his wits in the Premier Division next season.

“I’m very pleased to have signed back again for next season. I have played a few games in the Premier Division, but I am really looking forward to having another crack at it. We have all worked very hard over the last couple of years to get this club back where it belongs, and we were all very pleased with how last season went.

“It was brilliant playing at Turner’s Cross last season with the crowds that were coming out every week to support us. I know they, like the players and staff, all wanted us back in the Premier Division, so we were delighted to be able to deliver that for them. I have no doubt that they will be out in force again next season and can’t wait to be playing in front of them again in 2023.”

City boss Colin Healy said: “Cian has been brilliant for us over the last couple of years, so I am delighted that he has signed again for next season. He is another player who has come up through our academy and on into the first team, which is always really pleasing for us as a club. It’s a test now for him going back into the Premier Division, but I am sure it is one that he will relish. He’s coming in off the back of two good seasons, so I have every confidence in him that he will embrace the challenge.”