Tuesday in Qatar: Christian Eriksen completes his remarkable recovery

The eye simply has to be drawn to Christian Eriksen. Just 17 months since he almost died on the field in one major tournament, he’s back in the biggest of all. It’s miraculous
Tuesday in Qatar: Christian Eriksen completes his remarkable recovery

REMARKABLE COMEBACK: Denmark's Christian Eriksen. Pic: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 06:15
Joe Callaghan, Doha

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia, Lusail Stadium, 10 am: And so it begins. Lionel Messi’s fifth tilt at the biggest prize but one that appears more promising than all those that came before. Lionel Scaloni couldn’t have asked for a softer start in a meeting of two of the best supported teams here 

Group D: Denmark v Tunisia, Education City Stadium, 1pm: If you’re everyone’s dark horse, are you a dark horse at all? Denmark really do look primed to shine. Tunisia might not do much here but they do have the best damn nickname at the tournament — the Eagles of Carthage.

Group C: Mexico v Poland, Stadium 974, 4 pm: Perennially the strongest side to emerge from CONCACAF, Mexico are in a major lull. They’re aging and Tata Martino hasn’t regenerated. Robert Lewandowski and Poland have a real chance of progressing from a World Cup Group for the first time in 36 years.

Group D: France v Australia, Al Janoub Stadium, 7 pm: Kante, Pogba, Kimpembe, Nkunku and then Benzema. France have been torn asunder but could still, remarkably, win it all in what is likely Didier Deschamps’ last dance. Australia have had injury misfortune too but don’t have a fraction of the depth to cover it.

Qatar Question: As Monday’s armband furore ensured that it was FIFA and Qatar organisers who stayed in the headlines instead of the actual football, maybe Tuesday can be different. Then again, maybe not. Tuesday will be the first day in World Cup history where four matches take place consecutively in the space of just seven hours. It’s going to put almighty pressure on Doha’s infrastructure. Let’s see if the billions were well spent.

Stadium fact: Perched on Doha’s docklands, Stadium 974 gets its name from two sources: the 974 shipping containers that were repurposed for its construction and the three-digit dialling code for Qatar. Mercifully given transport snags on opening night, it's walkable from downtown.

Who to Watch: On a day when Mbappe, Messi and Lewandowski could all find paydirt, the eye simply has to be drawn to Christian Eriksen. Just 17 months since he almost died on the field in one major tournament, he’s back in the biggest of all. It’s miraculous.

Did You Know: That we’ve been here before. France’s victorious 2018 campaign kicked off with the exact same opponents. A hard-fought 2-1 win over the Socceroos in Kazan came by way of an Antoine Griezmann penalty and an own goal. Tuesday may be easier.

More in this section

USA v Wales - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Group B - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Gareth Bale earns Wales a point in opening draw with United States
Szczesny backs Lewandowski to make his mark on the World Cup Szczesny backs Lewandowski to make his mark on the World Cup
Roy Keane: Kane and Bale should have taken stand Roy Keane: Kane and Bale should have taken stand
#Fifa World Cup
<p>STEPPING UP: Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring in the 1-1 draw with the United States. Pic: Nick Potts/PA</p>

Gareth Bale happy to step up when Wales needed him with penalty in USA draw

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.232 s