Tuesday in Qatar: Christian Eriksen completes his remarkable recovery

Fixtures (all times Irish)

Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia, Lusail Stadium, 10 am: And so it begins. Lionel Messi’s fifth tilt at the biggest prize but one that appears more promising than all those that came before. Lionel Scaloni couldn’t have asked for a softer start in a meeting of two of the best supported teams here

Group D: Denmark v Tunisia, Education City Stadium, 1pm: If you’re everyone’s dark horse, are you a dark horse at all? Denmark really do look primed to shine. Tunisia might not do much here but they do have the best damn nickname at the tournament — the Eagles of Carthage.

Group C: Mexico v Poland, Stadium 974, 4 pm: Perennially the strongest side to emerge from CONCACAF, Mexico are in a major lull. They’re aging and Tata Martino hasn’t regenerated. Robert Lewandowski and Poland have a real chance of progressing from a World Cup Group for the first time in 36 years.

Group D: France v Australia, Al Janoub Stadium, 7 pm: Kante, Pogba, Kimpembe, Nkunku and then Benzema. France have been torn asunder but could still, remarkably, win it all in what is likely Didier Deschamps’ last dance. Australia have had injury misfortune too but don’t have a fraction of the depth to cover it.

Qatar Question: As Monday’s armband furore ensured that it was FIFA and Qatar organisers who stayed in the headlines instead of the actual football, maybe Tuesday can be different. Then again, maybe not. Tuesday will be the first day in World Cup history where four matches take place consecutively in the space of just seven hours. It’s going to put almighty pressure on Doha’s infrastructure. Let’s see if the billions were well spent.

Stadium fact: Perched on Doha’s docklands, Stadium 974 gets its name from two sources: the 974 shipping containers that were repurposed for its construction and the three-digit dialling code for Qatar. Mercifully given transport snags on opening night, it's walkable from downtown.

Who to Watch: On a day when Mbappe, Messi and Lewandowski could all find paydirt, the eye simply has to be drawn to Christian Eriksen. Just 17 months since he almost died on the field in one major tournament, he’s back in the biggest of all. It’s miraculous.

Did You Know: That we’ve been here before. France’s victorious 2018 campaign kicked off with the exact same opponents. A hard-fought 2-1 win over the Socceroos in Kazan came by way of an Antoine Griezmann penalty and an own goal. Tuesday may be easier.