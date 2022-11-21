Fifa begged us to stick to the football, so why are they making that so hard?

It’ll be a week on Wednesday since we touched down in Doha. A week is usually a couple of lifetimes at a World Cup. And yet as Monday turned to Tuesday in this place where clocks have been running on 5x-speed for a dozen years now, there was a moment of pause.

FIFA had ensured that the second matchday of the tournament would, much like the first, the eve and all the days before, be all about them and the ruling powers of this place who control so much of the 2022 World Cup. They’d stared down a group of seven European nations who, with the eyes of the world on them, blinked first.

And so a gesture of solidarity which was watery and weak to begin with was abandoned entirely. The One Love captains’ armbands were binned before they’d ever been wrapped around a bicep. An even more vague and empty message, from FIFA’s own ‘No Discrimination’ armbands, were worn instead with England captain Harry Kane the first to do so against Iran.

Rightfully, there was indignation and fresh disgust. But also that moment of pause. Almost seven days in now and just as an anecdotal barometer of how things have been going, we’ve typed the word Infantino more than the words Messi, Mbappe, Kane, Ronaldo and Lewandowski put together. The Twitter timeline sure feels like it’s been filled by a similar breakdown. There’s something radically wrong with that.

One of the concerns coming to Qatar to cover this tournament was finding ourselves falling into the trap that we assumed FIFA would want us all to fall into — writing too much about the football, not enough about everything around it. That suddenly December 19 would roll around and we’d be back under the vaulted ceilings of Hamad International putting the passport in the wrong way at the self check-in counter. Instead the opposite has been true.

Infantino, FIFA and the ruling family have not just tried to make this past week about themselves, they’ve ensured as much. They’ve created multiple forms of chaos and then leaned into them all.

The One Love armband, as a form of protest in a land where the laws criminalize same-sex relationships, was a mealy-mouthed compromise to begin with. A way to say something without really saying anything at all. A few elasticated fibres that showed 'listen, we do care, but we’re not going to rock the boat in a huge way either'. Or another way, enough to take a stand, enough that that stand wouldn’t cost much. A small financial hit at worst. In the 48 hours before Monday’s brinksmanship, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham had said that he was “braced” for England to be fined for the armband but if that was the cost so be it.

Turned out they weren’t actually braced for much at all. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland. They all wilted once the threat of an automatic booking for the wearer of the armband was made crystal clear.

"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision, which we believe is unprecedented," a joint statement from the seven countries read. “We cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked, or even forced to leave the field of play.”

POLITICAL FOOTBALL: FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Why? Why couldn’t they? They specifically mentioned that they believe FIFA’s stance was unprecedented. Couldn’t the teams have done something unprecedented in response? Imagine the world watching on last night and today as Kane, Gareth Bale, Simon Kjaer and Hugo Lloris were all booked before a ball was kicked. Imagine how that would have made FIFA and the Qataris look? The Streisand effect on that Qatari 5x speed. Imagine how it would have made the LGBTQ+ community feel? Just wearing them in the first place didn’t feel like much support, LGBTQ+ fan groups had made clear. But wearing them under protest may well have felt like a worthier gesture.

Did England consider asking Aaron Ramsdale, their third-choice keeper, to lead the team out with the armband on, take a booking and then come off for Jordan Pickford a minute later? Some of this may well come out in the wash but likely not until we’re all back at those bloody check-in machines.

In the meantime, the words Infantino, FIFA and Qatar rapidly rolled off the keyboards and out into the world for another day. But who actually won here on day two? The teams involved most definitely didn’t. LGBTQ+ fans, who began this tournament being put in a truly horrendous position, didn’t win. Those who would like to see the political headlines slow down a little didn’t win. When all is said and done, FIFA didn’t win either. This was another decision to appease the rulers of Qatar. So in effect, they and they alone have won.

As we saw so clearly on the field on Sunday night, their money won’t come close to buying them a sporting win here. Perhaps that’s why they seem so determined to keep hunting immoral victories off the pitch.