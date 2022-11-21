Giovanni van Bronckhorst sacked by Rangers after a year in charge

The Dutchman was appointed as Steven Gerrard's successor a year ago.
FIRED: Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 12:09
Anthony Brown, PA

Rangers have sacked manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst following a run of form this season that has "not met expectations."

The Dutchman - a former player at Ibrox - was appointed as Steven Gerrard's successor a year ago and led the club to the Europa League final and a first Scottish Cup triumph in 13 years at the end of his first campaign in charge.

However, he has paid the price for a poor start to the current season in which Rangers endured humiliating Champions League group stage and fell nine points adrift of city rivals Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

A statement from the Ibrox club on Monday morning read: "Rangers Football Club confirms today it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.

"Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven't met expectations and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager. The search for the new manager is now underway."

Chairman Douglas Park added: "I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season.

"Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio's expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future."

Rangers have just over three weeks to find a successor for Van Bronckhorst, with their first match after the World Cup break at home to Hibernian on December 15.

