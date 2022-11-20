Callum Robinson gifted the winner as Ireland defeat Malta

MALTA 0 IRELAND 1 (Callum Robinson 55)

Maintaining the theme of a meaningless end-of-year friendly, only a Maltese mistake avoided another embarrassment for Ireland.

Callum Robinson maximised the errand pass on 55 minutes to tuck the ball into an empty net but this wasn’t the 2022 swansong to bolster optimism of defying form to qualify from next year’s European Championship group ahead of either France or Netherlands.

A performance lacking tempo, pockmarked by slack passing, hardly points to progress 30 games into the manager’s tenure.

Although Kenny had indicated on the eve of the game that no changes were enforced upon him, the absence of Michael Obafemi from the team-sheet indicated an injury.

A recurrence of the hamstring problems he’s endured was confirmed, robbing the manager the chance of conditioning his preferred front pairing with Robinson. Chiedozie Ogbene was the beneficiary in attack.

Elsewhere, Caoimhín Kelleher deservedly got a chance between the sticks, while Séamus Coleman, James McClean and Jamie McGrath completed the five alterations.

When you’re ranked 168 in the world, slivers of success count for a lot and the Maltese were brimming from beating Israel and drawing with Greece in their last two outings.

It may have filled them with overconfidence for they suddenly convinced themselves they carried the ability to dribble out from the back with ease.

Under interim management, the early blunders ought to have prompted a reset but while occasionally the Irish press injected variety they still seemed intent on showcasing their skills in the most dangerous part of the pitch.

Ireland have learned the hard way during the Kenny era how such a policy can backfire so it was just a case of exploiting the hosts’ naivety when the inevitable malfunctions arose.

It was the visiting defence, however, who presented gifts in the opening exchanges, Nathan Collins getting turned too easily by Jodi Jones to allow a cross that required just a touch.

Then, on 12 minutes a Maltese counterattack badly exposed the rearguard. Outnumbering Ireland on the break, Jones was the eventual unmarked recipient of the move but he cut back inside on his stronger left foot and drilled his effort straight at Kelleher.

Jones, a former Arsenal trainee now at Oxford United, was one of three not based domestically. That’s the Maltese league, whose Champions League representative Hibernians were annihilated by Shamrock Rovers in the first round.

Ireland just didn’t possess the quality to penetrate. Corner after corner by James McClean was wasted, typically curled aimlessly into the grasp of goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

McGrath, often deadly from deadballs, was similarly inaccurate, spurning a great opportunity from a free created by a clip on McClean’s heels.

The ex-Dundalk attacker angled a shot over after the minnows were dispossessed again midway inside their half but Bonello wasn’t tested once in the first half.

His sole scare came a minute before the interval when Matt Doherty slipped in Alan Browne but the Corkman poked the ball wide from six yards.

This was another underwhelming first half, on the back of a flat one against Norway on Thursday and it was snapped only by generosity.

Matthew Guillaumier was centrally involved but only after he’d lashed a free-kick directly into the wall following a foul on Jones on Collins that resulted in a booking.

Frustration was beginning to seep in among the vocal away section when an unlikely intervention delivered the rescue remedy.

Malta captain Guillaumier, back in his own half and under no pressure, completely underhit a pass to his goalkeeper that Robinson pounced on. All he had to do was round the stranded Bonello and stroke the ball into an empty net.

That concession, and the nature of it, sucked the life out of Malta but they were denied a blatant penalty two minutes later as Joseph Mbong clearly struck the arm of McClean. Well positioned that he was, luckily for Ireland, Cypriot referee Chrysovalantis Theouli wasn’t having it.

Stephen Pisani, on from the bench, forced Kelleher to stoop low and save on 67 minutes but Malta were a spent force from an attacking perspective, left to rue self-inflicting.

O’Dowda, also a sub, almost added a second three minute from the end, haring into the box and clattering his shot off the far post.

MALTA (3-5-2): H Bonello; F Apap (K Shaw 74), E Pepe, J Borg; J Mbong, M Guillaumier, B Kristensen (D Vella 20 – S Pisani 53), T Teuma (K Nwonko 88), R Camenzuli; A Satariano (L Montebello 68), J Jones (L Gambin 67).

IRELAND (3-5-2): C Kelleher; S Coleman, J Egan, N Collins; M Doherty, J McGrath, J Cullen, A Browne ((J Hendrick 66), J McClean (C O’Dowda 66); C Robinson (M Sykes 85), C Ogbene (E Ferguson 77).

REFEREE: Chrysovalantis Theouli (CYP).

ATT: 2,829.