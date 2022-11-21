Doha diary: No Benz and no Dana, our one anyway

All kinds of musical talent, just not that one

The just-past-midnight alert from FIFA was initially ignored as bedtime had arrived. However half a scroll later, the eyes widened wildly. An announcement touting the musical talent that would light up the opening ceremony led off, understandably, with K-Pop sensations BTS and a local act. But it was the next bullet point that grabbed us — Dana would be performing.

Look, Rod Stewart and Dua Lipa are among a host of stars who rejected Qatari advances to kick off the whole charade with a ditty or two. Was it inconceivable that they worked their way down the list to Derry’s crooner/MEP.

Alas…it was. Dana, the heartbreaking confirmation came, is in fact a “Qatari singer [who] will encourage dialogue on inclusion and diversity.” Surely firing up All Kinds of Everything would have done the same job?

+++ Benz and Co. will be revving for Dublin date

Karim Benzema’s injury on the eve of the tournament deprived Qatar of many things, for a start this will be the first World Cup since 1978 to not have the reigning Ballon D’Or winner on show. The first edition to take place in the Arab world has also been deprived of yet another Muslim star.

That France could lose Benzema, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and Christopher Nkunku and still be a contender here tells a hell of a lot. The quintet’s first chance to return? The March Euro 2024 qualifying window that sees them come to Dublin. Good thing Stephen Kenny and his side had last night’s Malta tune-up.

+++ History already written in local press

The newspaper stand in our hotel lobby charted Qatar’s historic Sunday morning in some style. The two leading Arabic-language dailies, Al-Arab and Al-Raya, both went with huge cutouts of leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the cover with Al-Arab’s headline screaming “Qatar turns Arab dreams into reality”. The English language Gulf Times got a little too caught up in the moment though. “Best ever FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar” ran their headline. Let’s give it a day or two lads.

+++ Tuesday’s surge will tell all

While opening night is now out of the way, the real stress test of just how capable Qatar’s €200bn infrastructure is will come on Tuesday, the first World Cup game day in history to have four games kicking off at staggered times.

It’s noteworthy that FIFA have scheduled one game each day of the super-charged group stages in either Al Khor, to the north, or Al Wakrah, to the south, with the other six venues all clustered in Doha itself.

How the gleaming new metro copes with the huge flow of four capacity crowds in the space of just seven hours remains to be seen. The organisers’ last-minute plea to locals to ignore previous advice to use public transport and instead drive to the games didn't bode well.

+++ Room to spare, at a price

As the Fyre Fest-tastic dispatches emerge from the fan-centred sleeping options laid on by organisers, the surprise may be the amount of accommodation still available. On opening morning, booking.com still had over 200 properties showing availability. The cheapest option for a single room came in at €331 for the night. A King room at the Ritz Carlton Sharq Resort was a tad pricier at €4650 for the night. To be fair breakfast is included.