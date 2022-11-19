Karim Benzema ruled out of whole World Cup in major blow to France

Karim Benzema is to miss the whole World Cup after being injured during training with France in Qatar.
The French Football Federation said in a statement that the Real Madrid forward was forced to cut short training after feeling “pain in the quadriceps of his left thigh”.
An MRI scan later confirmed a rectus femoris tendon injury, which means the 34-year-old Ballon d’Or winner faces a three-week recovery period.
Guardian