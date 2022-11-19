Karim Benzema ruled out of whole World Cup in major blow to France

Striker injured left thigh during training session in Qatar
Karim Benzema ruled out of whole World Cup in major blow to France

France's forward Karim Benzema takes part in a training session at the Jassim-bin-Hamad Stadium in Doha, ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. Karim Benzema left a training session injured on November 19, 2022. - France forward Karim Benzema is to undergo medical tests after leaving training injured on November 19, 2022 ahead of the defending champions World Cup opener against Australia. The Real Madrid striker has been struggling with a thigh problem since October and has played less than half an hour of football in his club's last six games. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 22:51

Karim Benzema is to miss the whole World Cup after being injured during training with France in Qatar.

The French Football Federation said in a statement that the Real Madrid forward was forced to cut short training after feeling “pain in the quadriceps of his left thigh”. 

An MRI scan later confirmed a rectus femoris tendon injury, which means the 34-year-old Ballon d’Or winner faces a three-week recovery period.

Karim Benzema is to miss the whole World Cup after being injured during training with France in Qatar.

The French Football Federation said in a statement that the Real Madrid forward was forced to cut short training after feeling “pain in the quadriceps of his left thigh”. An MRI scan later confirmed a rectus femoris tendon injury, which means the 34-year-old Ballon d’Or winner faces a three-week recovery period.

Guardian

More in this section

Arsenal v Manchester United - Barclay Women's Super League - Emirates Stadium Thrilling Manchester United comeback ends Arsenal's unbeaten WSL record
Republic of Ireland Training Session and Media Conference Kenny set to turn again to Browne's goal threat
Republic of Ireland Training Session and Media Conference Seamus Coleman: 'I think you have got to be realistic with your body'
#Fifa World Cup
<p>FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Technical Study Group presentation at the Main Media Centre ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Picture date: Saturday November 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP FIFA. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire.</p>

Strange and cynical Infantino monologue was an utterly wretched spectacle

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.223 s