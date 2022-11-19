Seamus Coleman: 'I think you have got to be realistic with your body'

Séamus Coleman insists he’ll only prolong his Ireland career if he’s not been overtaken by the next generation.

The defender is being restored to the side for Sunday’s final workout of 2023, a low-key friendly in Malta, for what will be his first start since early June.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny wants his skipper spearheading the charge towards the 2024 European Championships despite Coleman being almost 36 by the time of the finals in Germany.

He spoke excitedly about the challenge France and Netherlands pose in the campaign but sounded a cautionary note about his longevity.

Troublesome injuries to his groin and hamstring in the past two years have kept him out of action for significant periods and the Donegal man won’t allow his heart to rule his head.

“I wouldn’t say I’ll keep going until I can’t no more because I think you have got to be realistic with your body,” said the 34-year-old, also captain at Everton.

“If I go back to Everton in January and while training notice lads are running past me two or three times in a training session, I think you have got to look at all things.

“But at this moment in time I feel good when I play.

“Listen, I’m not 23 or 24, I’m not up and down the way I used to, but I feel good.

“I’ve played against some good wingers this season and I’ve felt comfortable.

“It’s not about looking that far ahead. It’s just about the next game and trying to be as good as I can be in the next game.”

Coleman has also reclaimed his spot with the Toffees, a constant presence in Frank Lampard’s team since the start of October.

“I feel much better than I did in the summer,” he said ahead of winning his 67th cap.

“I had the procedure done and the pain has left me, thankfully.

“I didn’t start the season at club level, Nathan Patterson did and he was playing ever so well.

“Unfortunately for him, he got an injury and I got into the team at Everton.

“Again, it takes a couple of games to find your feet, but physically I feel fine. Ultimately, I want to keep going as long as I can.”

That should entail him vying to reach one last tournament before he ends his national service.

“There’s no getting away from the fact it’s a tough group,” Coleman added about the pool which also contains Greece and Gibraltar.

“But, at the same time, when you are growing up in Ireland and you are kicking a ball with your local club and someone is telling you that you’ve an opportunity to play against France or Holland in a qualifier, you have got to see the positive side to it and what we can do.

“I think we showed against Belgium and Portugal, very strong nations, that we’ll be a match for them.

“It’s about making everyone believe, I suppose, and really enjoying it, enjoying being part of it, and hopefully causing an upset along the way.”

Friendly international: Malta v Republic of Ireland, Ta'Quli National Stadium, Sunday 7pm (8pm, local time, Live Sky Sports).