Shootout between Rhatigan and O'Mahony for FAI board vacancy

The vacancy on the FAI board for the national league representative will be a straight shootout between Caroline Rhatigan and Niamh O’Mahony.

UCD stalwart Dick Shakespeare confirmed he won't be extending his three-year stint on the 12-person board in the upcoming reconvened AGM on December 15, creating immediate interest elsewhere in the vacancy.

The FAI face suspension of government funding unless they meet their 40% gender quota by the end of 2023; in numerical terms, increasing their proportion of women from two to five.

Shakespeare’s resignation presents the first opportunity of redressing the balance, a plea he made in his parting statement to members.

Rhatigan, formerly of Kilkenny City and now Longford Town, will square up at next Tuesday’s election against ex-Cork City board member O’Mahony, who represents the supporters on the General Assembly and is part of the National Leagues Committee (NLC).

Nominations closed on Friday and each candidate has been canvassing for votes ahead of a planned ballot, to be held virtually, on Tuesday night.

That will be decided by members of the Professional Football Chamber, one of three sections within the FAI’s 144-strong General Assembly Body.

It is primarily comprised of League of Ireland clubs, male and female, along with the Players FAI (PFAI), Supporters Partnership and two representatives from the national underage leagues, totalling 39 votes.

Premier Division clubs have two votes apiece, as does a First Division club if they have a team in the women’s national league.

Experienced legal professional Rhatigan ended a long stint of service with the FAI in late 2010 after losing an election challenge against Eamon Naughton for the post of national league chairperson.

Blaming then chief executive John Delaney on her 15-7 defeat, she claimed clubs rang her on the morning of the vote to apologise for switching sides.

Naughton, whose triumph elevated him onto the FAI board until the corporate governance crisis in 2019 led to a clearout, denied any “meddling”.

In her manifesto, O’Mahony declares her skills for improving the board’s functioning – better member engagement, consultation and decision-making processes. She has called for the expertise within the national league, its biggest asset, to be better utilised.