Qatar still an unknown quantity on the pitch

Have Ecuador been on to Chris McKee? Maybe they should fly the young Linfield striker out to base camp here, just for some last-minute pointers.

With so many questions swirling around the morals and the merits of Qatar as host nation for this World Cup, their team has been able to do most of its preparation in the shadows. The question for Felix Sanchez’s side ahead of Sunday’s opener against Ecuador is: which version of Qatar will finally show up?

There’s the version that are 2019 Asian Cup champions, beating continental powerhouses Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Japan en-route. Then there’s the version that McKee saw in June, when his first-half goal was enough to see the Irish League champions beat Qatar 1-0 in Marbella during their own pre-season. There’s the version that beat Ghana, Albania and Bulgaria this year. And the version that lost 3-0 to Croatia’s U23 side.

No international team has played more football in the past year than Qatar, 27 games in 12 months. On the one hand, more games means more chances for those kind of freak results. But more games should also mean some level of consistency, something which had largely eluded Sanchez’s side, until their final stretch when they beat Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Albania on the spin.

They’re arguably the least favoured host nation in living memory — and least well-known too. Twelve years ago South Africa were a barely known or rated quantity but they did have three Premier League performers and a handful of other European-based players in their squad. Qatar have 26 domestic players very much by design. This is a project that has been in the works for almost two decades, before they even won the rights to host the world.

That project was hyper-sped post-2010 and it was envisaged that it would not be Sanchez but another Barcelona youth graduate at the helm for the country’s debut on the biggest stage. For six years Qatar had their eyes and minds on Xavi working his way into the role. The Asian Cup triumph bought Sanchez a little more time and then last November Barcelona came calling for their former son anyway.

Sanchez has been here for 16 years, a lifer at the Aspire Academy, the sprawling state-of-the-art complex in the shadows of Khalifa Stadium in west Doha established to give the country the sporting success its royal leaders craved. He won the 2014 U19 Asian Cup with a majority of the current senior panel and is a father figure to many. The preparation has been club-like in terms of the fixture list but also in the closeness of the squad.

Sanchez hopes the raft of games over the past year as well as the national team edging their way into other global tests like the Copa America and UEFA qualifiers where they held Ireland to a 1-1 draw in this four-year cycle pays off. His future depends on it.

“We have had a good preparation program, taking into account that we are Qatar, a small country with little experience, with players who have always played in Qatar, in a minor league,” he said recently. “Being able to give them this international experience by playing tournaments like the Gold Cup or Copa America, as well as friendlies, has prepared us, although it will never be the same scenario.

“We try to maintain normality. We already know that there is that pressure, and we don’t have to add to it. We try to isolate ourselves from the noise around us and focus on getting our best performance.”

The country’s abuse of migrant labour has blighted much of the build-up and some use the same stick to beat the national team. But dig deeper and that doesn’t quite stand up as well as the wider issue. Yes, there are 10 naturalised players in Sanchez’s final squad but all bar three of them were naturalised as children, some having moved home with Qatari parents, others born in Qatar to migrants who were later naturalised themselves.

Left winger Akram Afif will carry much of the attacking burden, the 2019 Asian player of the year and one-time Villarreal signing serving as the provider to record goalscorer Almoez Ali, who also has limited European experience in Austria and Belgium. But the expectation should still be that Sanchez will set up his side in a cautious way.

“It would be suicide to try to take the initiative if we want to be competitive,” he has insisted. “We try to be compact defensively, allow the minimum opportunities and be strong in transitions.”

With Senegal and the Netherlands to come after Ecuador, the opener in Al Khor shapes to be make-or-break for the men in maroon. Al Bayt Stadium is the northernmost arena in the tournament but the national team can’t stay in the shadows any longer. Sanchez’s 16-year project is about to reach its tipping point.