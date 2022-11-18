Alan Browne admits Ireland ran out of ideas 

Alan Browne admits Ireland are facing a race against time to get their act together for the daunting challenge of Euro qualification next year.

Stephen Kenny’s declaration of progress over his 30-month stint at the helm was once again tumbled into reality by a meek 2-1 defeat at home to Norway on Thursday night.

In the penultimate match of the year between two middling nations, Ireland lacked zip and the silent reaction at full-time among the 41, 120 fans at full-time spoke volumes about the state of the nation.

The defeat – sealed by Ohi Omoijuanfo’s 85th-minute winner after Browne’s rasping effort cancelled out an opener by Leo Ostigard – was Ireland’s fourth in the last seven games.

They travel on Friday for Sunday’s final game of 2022 against minnows Malta before the quest to reach Euro 2024 begins by hosting World champions France on March 27.

“The performance and the result are ultimately the most important things and we didn't get either of those things over the 90 minutes,” admitted Corkman Browne, the Preston North End captain.

“Overall, I don’t think we were good enough to win the game.

“I’m pleased with my goal but more disappointed with the performance overall. The second half was much improved but we didn’t take the chances that came our way and we were punished by set-pieces, which is disappointing.” Asked if Ireland are suffering from a lack of creativity, Browne concurred. “Yeah, we probably are. But it's tough, especially at this level when a team is going to sit in, and try to nullify your game, no matter what team in the world you are.

“We really struggled in the first, kind of ran out of ideas but were much stronger in the second half, having a few chances that we could have put away.” If anything was to be learnt from this low-key outing, it was game management. Points will be previous in the group that also features Netherlands and Greece.

“A draw would probably have been a fair result. But we said at the end that we’ve to learn that, if we’re not going to win, we’ve not to concede at the other end and lose the match.”