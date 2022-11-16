Kerry FC awarded licence to compete in First Division next season

Kerry will have a League of Ireland team for the first time next season after Kerry FC were awarded a licence by the FAI to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The FAI have revealed the clubs who have been awarded licences to compete in the Premier Division and First Division for next season.

In a statement Kerry FC said: "Kerry Football Club is delighted to announce that it has been successful in its application to secure an SSE Airtricity First Division License for the 2023 League of Ireland Season.

"It has been a dream for many years to provide the highest level of senior football in the Kingdom of Kerry. Being able to provide this full pathway for all soccer players in Kerry is something that the soccer community has always longed for.

"We are at a new dawn and have never been as excited to begin this journey. It has been a little over 20 years since Kerry first played on the national stage at the U-21 level vs Waterford United under the lights at Mounthawk Park and we are very much looking forward to bringing those Friday Night Lights back for the players and community."

Kerry FC's Steven Conway said: “A dream come through, from watching my brother David captain Kerry vs Waterford 20 years ago on that historic night, being a former Kerry player for many years, it fills me with immense pride and emotion to fulfil this dream and now give it to every young boy and girl in the county."

Clubs awarded an SSE Airtricity Premier Division licence

Bohemian FC, Cork City FC, Derry City FC, Drogheda United FC, Dundalk FC, Finn Harps FC, Galway United FC, Longford Town FC, Shamrock Rovers FC, Shelbourne FC, Sligo Rovers FC, St Patrick’s Athletic FC, UCD AFC, Waterford FC.

Clubs awarded an SSE Airtricity First Division licence

Athlone Town FC, Bray Wanderers FC, Cobh Ramblers FC, Kerry FC, Treaty United FC, Wexford FC.