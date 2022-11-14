Newcastle are 'party up top, business at the back' like Chris Waddle's mullet

Newcastle 1

Chelsea 0

The welcome revelation from Chris Waddle during the second-half that he is busy cultivating a 21st Century version of his famed 1980s mullet wasn't the only significant blast from the past at St James' Park as Newcastle continued to fan the winds of change gusting through the summit of English football.

Joe Willock's outstanding second-half winner sealed the Magpies' best run of Premier League form since 2014, Chelsea's worst in a decade and with it the first time the Stamford Bridge club have lost three consecutive matches in different competitions for 20 years. When it came to reflective mood, Waddler's distinctive barnet was in good very company.

At present, these two clubs are regularly consulting the history books but for diametrically opposing reasons. Were the season to end now, Chelsea wouldn't even be in a position to qualify for the Europa Conference League. That's how bad it is at present with little sign of immediate improvement.

Raheem Sterling was absent with a migraine so at least Graham Potter wasn't the only one left nursing a headache after a third consecutive defeat in what was at times a non-contest.

The only occasion his under-performing players showed a stomach for the fight was in the argy-bargy resulting in the hosts' over-exuberant post-match celebrations. Even then, they came out second best to a Newcastle side bristling with togetherness and team-spirit.

"We're not just here to take part," insisted Willock after his second goal in as many games. "We're here to compete.

"There's a long way to go but it's another huge statement win and hopefully we can keep building after the World Cup and see where we can finish. We all know that the sky's the limit. I'm happy with my goal, it was a good assist by Miggy."

In truth, Miguel Almiron didn't have much choice as Willock stepped in front of his team-mate's seemingly interminable scurry across the face of the 18-yard box to find the top corner in emphatic style for his side's first goal against these opponents in more than seven hours' football spanning just short of three years.

In mitigation, Potter insisted his side were fatigued by a hectic schedule, but it's an excuse which holds little water given the array of international talent the Chelsea boss was able to name on the bench.

The visitors were simply out-played, out-fought and out of their comfort zone. For Newcastle supporters who have grown wearily used to the shoe previously being on the other foot in this fixture, it was a joy to behold.

Predictably, Eddie Howe preached caution after a fifth successive victory, not that all of his players remained as on-message when it came to dampening growing expectations.

"They should," was Fabian Schar's giddy answer when asked whether Newcastle fans should allow themselves to get excited at the progress made during the first year of Howe's reign.

The Swiss international added: "We're excited as well. I'm normally taking things game by game but just look where we are now compared to a year ago. We'll enjoy the moment for a few weeks."

Newcastle head into the break third, two points behind defending Champions Manchester City and seven in arrears of leaders Arsenal thanks largely to boasting the division's meanest defence which saw them to victory with seventh clean sheet of the campaign.

Rather like 5Live co-commentator and Toon legend Waddle's famed hairstyle from the decade that fashion forgot, right now Howe's side are party up top, and business at the back.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope 7; Trippier 7, Schar 8, Botman 8 (Targett 87, 6), Burn 7; Guimaraes 6, Longstaff 7, Willock 7 (Murphy 84, 6); Almiron 8, Wood 7 (Wilson 75, 6), Joelinton 7.

Subs (not used): Darlow, Lascelles, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Anderson.

Chelsea (3-4-3): Mendy 6; Azpilicueta 6 (Pulisic 46, 5), Koulibaly 7, Chalobah 6; Loftus-Cheek 5 (Thiago 7, 6), Kovacic 5, Jorginho 6, Hall 5 (Cucurella 72, 5); Gallagher 5, Broja 6 (Havertz 72, 4), Mount 5 (Ziyech 72, 5) Subs (not used): Bettinelli, Aubameyang, Zakaria, Hutchinson.