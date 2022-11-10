Modrić, Perišić, Brozović highlight Croatia World Cup squad

Croatia, a finalist in 2018, are in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Morocco for the tournament in Qatar.
Modrić, Perišić, Brozović highlight Croatia World Cup squad

STAR VETERAN: Croatia's Luka Modric. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 09:28
Associated Press

The veteran core of Luka Modrić, Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović were included in the 26-man team that Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić announced for the World Cup on Wednesday.

Croatia, a finalist in 2018, are in Group F with Belgium, Canada and Morocco for the tournament in Qatar.

Forwards Josip Brekalo of Wolfsburg and Antonio Mirko Čolak of Rangers were among the eight players cut from a preliminary 34-man team announced 10 days ago.

AC Milan winger Ante Rebić hasn’t played since he criticized Dalić following the team’s last-16 loss to Spain at last year’s European Championship. Rebić wasn’t even included in the preliminary team and was also excluded from the World Cup squad.

Croatia open their tournament on Nov. 27 against Morocco and then play Canada four days later, before taking on group favorite Belgium on Dec. 1.

Croatia will also play a pre-tournament friendly with Saudi Arabia in Riyadh next Wednesday.

CROATIA:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivušić (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbić (Atlético Madrid).

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St. Petersburg), Borna Barišić (Rangers), Josip Juranović (Celtic), Joško Gvardiol (Leipzig), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josip Stanišić (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Josip Šutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).

Midfielders: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozović (Inter Milan), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Nikola Vlašić (Torino), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakić (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sučić (Salzburg).

Forwards: Ivan Perišić (Tottenham), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hadjuk Split).

More in this section

Southampton Manager Nathan Jones ‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Liverpool v Derby - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Anfield Jurgen Klopp fully committed to Liverpool amid suggestion club may be sold
Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday - Carabao Cup - Third Round - St Mary's Stadium This team is a good team – Nathan Jones will have plenty to work with at Saints
<p>EYE ISSUE: Son Heung-min.</p>

‘He has such a significant presence’: South Koreans sweat on Son’s fitness

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.255 s