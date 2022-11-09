Castore set to succeed Umbro as Ireland kits suppliers

NEW CLOBBER? The Republic of Ireland team. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 22:30
John Fallon

British manufacturer Castore are poised to succeed Umbro as kits suppliers for the Ireland teams.

The FAI a fortnight ago terminated their contract with Umbro’s Irish parent company, JACC Sports, that was due to run till 2026.

Payment arrears led to the premature action and a liquidator has since been appointed by the High Court to address JACC’s €13m debts.

Castore, backed by tennis player Andy Murray and the Asda-owning billionaire Issa brothers, have been anxious to expand their club portfolio to the international sphere.

Since Rangers become their first partner in 2020, the Manchester-based company have signed up three English Premier League clubs, Newcastle United, Wolves and Aston Villa, to their stable.

Ireland’s senior women’s and men’s teams will wear Umbro kits for the final time in next week’s friendlies, with Castore’s debut due early in the new year.

The women’s team – whose replicas will be in major demand ahead of the maiden World Cup next July – are due to have friendlies in February, a month before the men host France in their Euro 2024 qualification opener on March 27.

An announcement on the new pact, providing the FAI with a much-needed cash injection, is due in the coming weeks, with a broader brand redesign also in the offing.

