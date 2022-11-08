Ecuador cleared to play at World Cup after CAS ruling on Byron Castillo

Ecuador's place at the World Cup has been confirmed after the Court of Arbitration for Sport delivered its verdict on claims made by Chile and Peru that Byron Castillo had been ineligible to play in the qualifying rounds.

Chile and Peru had claimed Ecuador should forfeit the games in which Castillo played on the grounds he had not been born in Ecuador and relied on false documents to gain his passport, arguing that Peru should take their place at the tournament - in which Ecuador face hosts Qatar in the opening fixture on November 20.