Galway and Shamrock Rovers approved to enter Women's National League 

Galway United and Shamrock Rovers have been invited to join the top tier of the women's game at senior level, bringing the total to 11 teams.
Galway and Shamrock Rovers approved to enter Women's National League 

WEST IS BEST: Galway United will fill the spot left vacant by Galway WFC. Pic: Ray Ryan

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 17:40
Cian Locke

The number of Women's National League teams is set to rise to eleven, after Galway United and Shamrock Rovers were approved to enter the league from 2023.

Galway United will fill the spot left vacant by Galway WFC to ensure the growth of women's soccer in the area, while Shamrock Rovers will return to the fold after playing in the WNL for three seasons at the turn of the decade.

The fixture list for the 2023 SSE Airtricity Women's National League season will be released in December.

Cobh Ramblers, Finn Harps, Galway United, and Treaty United will enter squads for the upcoming season in the EA SPORTS Women's Under-19 National League.

To strengthen the pathway for young female players in Donegal, Finn Harps have partnered with the Donegal Women's League and the Inishowen Women's League.

The addition of the four teams will bring the number competing in the league to fourteen.

In a similar vein, Drogheda United, Finn Harps, Galway United, Longford Town, and St. Patrick's Athletic will bring the total number of teams in the EA SPORTS Women's Under-17 National League to 19.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola file photo Man City won’t be signing players in January – Pep Guardiola
European Super League file photo UEFA says its ‘opposition to self-proclaimed Super League remains overwhelming’
WCup Blatter Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host was a ‘mistake’
Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders says the players are focused on the action (PA)

Liverpool focused on pitch matters, not takeover talk, says Pep Lijnders

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.218 s