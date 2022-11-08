Galway and Shamrock Rovers approved to enter Women's National League 

The number of Women's National League teams is set to rise to eleven, after Galway United and Shamrock Rovers were approved to enter the league from 2023.
Galway United will fill the spot left vacant by Galway WFC to ensure the growth of women's soccer in the area, while Shamrock Rovers will return to the fold after playing in the WNL for three seasons at the turn of the decade.
The fixture list for the 2023 SSE Airtricity Women's National League season will be released in December.
Cobh Ramblers, Finn Harps, Galway United, and Treaty United will enter squads for the upcoming season in the EA SPORTS Women's Under-19 National League.
To strengthen the pathway for young female players in Donegal, Finn Harps have partnered with the Donegal Women's League and the Inishowen Women's League.
The addition of the four teams will bring the number competing in the league to fourteen.
In a similar vein, Drogheda United, Finn Harps, Galway United, Longford Town, and St. Patrick's Athletic will bring the total number of teams in the EA SPORTS Women's Under-17 National League to 19.