Ex-Premier League defender Alex Baptiste eyeing promotion with Waterford

Ex-English Premier League defender Alex Baptiste reckons Waterford have the firepower to seal their return to the Irish top-flight on Friday.

Ireland’s second tier is a long way from the English top table the 36-year-old inhabited and scored in with Blackpool all of a dozen years ago.

He’s toured the various English divisions since before landing in Waterford 10 weeks ago as the first signing of the Andy Pilley era.

Fleetwood United’s owner added the Blues to his portfolio, immediately declaring the twin-track ambition of reaching the FAI Cup final and securing promotion.

Despite Damien Duff’s Shelbourne denying them an FAI Cup final place on Sunday, they’ve got the next best thing 48 hours earlier when facing UCD for a berth in next year’s Premier Division.

It’s a repeat of last year’s playoff final, when UCD sent a Waterford side in crisis down, but the Richmond Park decider features a Déise side in a much better state.

Baptiste has been a driving force in the run-in and feels their defensive nous, coupled with the artillery in attack, presents a recipe for the final lap.

Between Junior Quitirna with 13 goals, Wassim Aouachria on eight and the 22 haul of country’s top scorer, Phoenix Patterson, Waterford’s front three have delivered 43 goals.

“I think that once we stay in the game, we can leave our front three to it,” he explained about their fusion.

“We were the top scorers in the First Division and those three can change games. They have done that all season.

“Last Friday against Galway, we only had two chances in the first half and scored from both. It was the same in the second half, scoring a third goal from our only opportunity created.

“We were just clinical, and that’s what you’ve got to be in these tight games.”

Asked about how he has found the League of Ireland so far, Baptiste added: “Yeah it’s good and I’ve really enjoyed it. Hopefully I can get the job done with the boys this week.

“I try my best and it was a motivation that we were going on two fronts – it wasn’t meant to be in the cup semi-final, but we’re in the playoff final.

“It’s a big game for the club but we can’t get too excited and hopefully get the job done.

“I’ve really settled into the Waterford area. It’s been tough with my family back in England but I’ve enjoyed it so far. Let’s see what happens.” Baptiste, who played alongside St Patrick’s Athletic striker Eoin Doyle last season at Bolton Wanderers and in 2016 when the pair were in the Championship together with Preston North End, is well placed to compare Ireland to the English lower tiers.

“Shelbourne in the cup semi-final were very well-organised,” he noted.

“They won the game without really hurting us without the ball. They were a lot better than some of the teams here.

“They are the only Premier Division side that I’ve played against but you can tell the difference between the full-time teams and the part-time teams here.”

Helping Waterford reclaim their place among that elite in 2023 is Baptiste’s sole focus now.

Promotion/relegation playoff: Waterford v UCD, Richmond Park, Friday (7.45pm).