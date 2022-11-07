Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhuttl after four years in charge

The Saints were well beaten by Newcastle at home on Sunday. 
Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhuttl after four years in charge

LAST STAND: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl prior to kick-off on Sunday. 

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 10:08
PA Staff

Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in the wake of their 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle.

First-team assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left St Mary's, the club have confirmed.

A Southampton statement read: "Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men's first-team manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

"However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

"First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game (against Sheffield Wednesday) on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course."

More in this section

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League - Old Trafford Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session Saoirse Noonan and Harriet Scott added to Ireland squad
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - Premier League - City Ground Rio Ferdinand: Players should not be going to World Cup fearing racist abuse
<p>FRIENDS REUNITED: Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Issue date: Monday November 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Champions League. Photo credit should read Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA Wire.</p>

Liverpool and Real Madrid drawn together in Champions League last 16

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.26 s