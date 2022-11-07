Conte: 'Liverpool is a good example, you need time and patience'

Antonio Conte urged Tottenham's supporters to copy Liverpool's example of using patience and time to build a winning team.

Home supporters showed their frustration as Spurs fell to their second successive league defeat at home, and Conte said he could not promise them success any time soon.

He said: “When you start a process, and Liverpool is a good example, you need time and patience. If we understand this everybody is okay. Otherwise we can lose the passion and we can lose enthusiasm.

“I want to be really honest. I can't promise at this moment to win trophies for our fans because in this moment we are far from it. If it happens in the domestic league, then it would be a super plus. I have the experience to tell that we are far from other teams that are used to winning and have squads strong enough to win. If we understand together this, it would be good.

“Everybody wants to win. I am the first that wants to win but we need time and patience. Otherwise I think we continue this season and we will see at the end what happens.”

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, was delighted to leave Tottenham with three points and to see Mohammed Salah scoring freely again.

“In Mo's slow start to the season he was still creating plenty of chances," he said.

"Everyone will remember one of the best strikers you saw in five or six years' time. He played like a real team player today.

"It was all about defending and then you'll get your chances, after his two goals in the first half.

"I'm really pleased for him."

And he added: “Tottenham is a really difficult place to come, so this is a big result. Everybody was 100 per cent into it. We cannot play outstandingly well all the time. But we showed resilience, tonight we got the three points and that's massive."