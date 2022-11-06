Saints hit Shels for four as Rovers round off season in style 

St. Patrick’s Athletic took all three points and the bragging rights in a hotly contested Dublin Derby that had anything other than an end-of-season feel.
A first half double from Eoin Doyle, and a brilliantly struck Anto Breslin effort did the damage before youngster Ben McCormack rounded off a fine performance to make it 4-0.
Club legend Ian Bermingham was introduced at the break in his last appearance, bringing an end to his playing career before going on to take up his new role as their Football Partnership Manager, and was given the type of reception their record appearance holder deserved.
Tim Clancy’s troops now face a nail biting seven-day wait to find out if their fourth-place finish will prove enough to earn European football, hoping that Derry City do them a massive favour by winning the FAI Cup against the Reds, and ensuring the top four all have a crack at Europe next season.
Elsewhere champions Shamrock Rovers wrapped up their campaign with a 24th win of the season as they eased past UCD at Belfield. Aaron Greene grabbed the opener after just six minutes and seven minutes from time Simon Power sealed another three points and a 2-0 Rovers victory.
Finn Harps' final top-flight game for the near future, meanwhile, ended in defeat as Drogheda United ran out 2-0 winners at United Park. Darragh Markey struck mere minutes into the contest and Dayle Rooney sealed the points in injury time.