Erling Haaland off the bench to clinch late win for ten-man City

MAN CITY 2 FULHAM 1

Erling Haaland came off the bench to win a game for Manchester City that looked as if it was slipping away to a draw. But a penalty awarded in the third minute of added time gave the Norway striker the chance to make it seven home games and seven wins for the champions, with 29 goals scored.

After four matches unbeaten, Fulham might have hoped to end a record of 12 successive defeats by City in all competitions, especially when City were reduced to ten men after 28 minutes, Joao Cancelo shown a red card when conceding the penalty from which Andreas Pereira cancelled out Julian Alvarez’ 17th-minute opener. Haaland, though, had the final word.

The much-anticipated shoot-out between Haaland of City and Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham was a non-starter, with Mitrovic absent from the teamsheet with what manager Marco Silva described as ‘ankle pain’.

City forced Fulham back almost from the kick-off and Julian Alvarez headed wide from a cross by Kevin De Bruyne, who then stung the hands of Bernd Leno with a powerfully-hit shot, as did Ilkay Gundogan a few minutes later. The home side were making Fulham work hard to track the runners and mark their men, but shots were still getting through.

As usual, it seemed only a matter of time before City found a way through. It happened after 17 minutes as Alvarez ran onto a pass through a square Fulham defence by Gundogan and fired the ball over Leno and in off the underside of the bar. It was a finish reminiscent of Haaland, and hardly a surprise as City had not failed to score in their past 28 meetings with Fulham, but the goalkeeper’s decision to go almost to ground as the Argentina striker shot was a strange one.

John Stones had a goal ruled out for offside as City tried to go for the jugular, but if they were confident of adding to their opener without opposition, their belief was misplaced. After 26 minutes, Harry Wilson got behind the City defence and was barged over by Cancelo. It was a clumsy challenge and referee Darren England reached for the red card before former Manchester United man Pereira converted the penalty.

City were stunned for a while and Fulham were able to enjoy an unusually long spell of possession for a visiting side at the Etihad. City manager Pep Guardiola was off the bench directing a reorganisation of his side, and before long they were back on the attack, Alvarez seeing a shot deflected wide. But referee England was still the object of the home fans’ ire as the teams and officials left the field at the interval.

The game was too even for the home crowd’s liking and when Wilson missed a chance to put Fulham ahead after 62 minutes, Guardiola made his move, sending Haaland and Phil Foden on for Alvarez and Grealish.

Shots began to rain in on Leno, including one from Haaland, and the Norway striker then had a goal ruled out by VAR for offside. Fulham did their best to hold their nerve as City’s efforts to retake the lead became more frantic, as when Haaland’s header from a cross by De Bruyne was deflected behind for a corner.

But finally Fulham cracked and when Antonee Robinson fouled De Bruyne in the penalty area, Haaland won it from the spot. Was it ever in doubt?

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson 6; Stones 6, Akanji 7, Ake 6, Cancelo 4; Rodri 5; Gundogan 6 (Dias 90 + 7), De Bruyne 7, Silva 5, Grealish 6 (Foden 64, 6); Alvarez 6 (Haaland 64, 7).

Subs not used: Laporte, Ortega, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Booked: Silva, Haaland;

Sent off: Cancelo.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno 6; Tete 7, Diop 7, Ream 7, Robinson 7; Palhinha 7, Reed 7; Wilson 6 (Cairney 76), Pereira 6 (Harris 88), Willian 6 (Mbabu 80); Vinicius 5 (James 76).

Subs not used: Rodak, Kurzawa, Tosin, Duffy, Onomah.

Booked: Pereira, Reed, Tete, Robinson.

Referee: Darren England