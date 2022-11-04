Ireland secure Victory Shield title with win over Scotland

The Republic of Ireland Men's Under-16s have clinched a third Victory Shield title after a 4-1 win over Scotland in Gruan Park, Tramore
Ireland secure Victory Shield title with win over Scotland

VICTORIOUS: The Republic of Ireland team celebrate after the Victory Shield match between Republic of Ireland and Scotland at Tramore AFC in Tramore, Waterford. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 18:48
James Whelan

The Republic of Ireland Men's Under-16s have clinched a third Victory Shield title after a 4-1 win over Scotland in Gruan Park, Tramore.

Goals from Shamrock Rovers’ Ike Orazi, St Patrick’s Athletic’s Mason Melia, Derby County’s Niall McAndrew and a penalty from Bohemian’s Sean Moore gave Ireland an emphatic win over the Scots.

Ireland have now won three Victory Shield titles since entering the tournament in 2015 with Friday's title a first since 2016.

Paul Osam’s side had won their two previous games over Wales and Northern Ireland on penalties earning four points, so they knew only a win over Scotland – who had six points – in normal time would bring home the Victory Shield.

Ireland starting the game well as Melia broke from midfield and played the ball to Orazi who stroked the ball into the bottom corner beyond Alfie Halliwell in the fifth minute.

Four minutes later Melia found the net when he diverted Niall McAndrew’s effort into the bottom corner as Ireland cruised into a two-goal lead.

Scotland struck back when Lewis Pirie’s effort hit the post and Ronan Ferris fired home the rebound in the 30th minute.

In the 57th minute McAndrew struck a first-time effort beyond Halliwell to put Ireland into a commanding 3-1 lead.

In the final minute Ireland were awarded a penalty after Kyle Fitzgerald was brought down and Moore slotted it past Halliwell to secure the title for the Boys in Green.

Republic of Ireland: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers) (Marcus Gill (Celtic), 41), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford), Luca Cailloce (Bohemians), Taylor McCarthy (Bohemians), Egor Vassenin (Klub Kildare), Matthew Moore (Cork City) (C), Niall McAndrew (Derby County) (Luke O’Donnell (Derry City), 80), Richard Vodo (Shamrock Rovers) (Sean Moore (Bohemians), 56), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers), Matthew Murray (Cork City), Mason Melia (St. Patrick’s Athletic) (Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers), 80).

More in this section

West Ham United Training - Rush Green Training Centre - Wednesday 2nd November With football comes injuries – David Moyes philosophical about World Cup fears
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Antonio Conte criticises attitude of ‘show must go on’ from governing bodies
Vera Pauw file photo Vera Pauw names Ireland squad for November friendly with Morocco 
<p>LONG HARD ROAD: Milner is closing in on 600 Premier League appearances.</p>

James Milner interview: ‘You have to keep proving yourself again and again’

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.257 s