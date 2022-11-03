Gibson hopes to get close to idol O'Reilly — on field and in medal count

To cap an unprecedented year for Irish women’s football, Sunday’s FAI Cup final at Tallaght Stadium may well be decided by an American. Which one of the New Jersey girls will end the season doused with acclaim, though?

In the red corner is Shelbourne’s decorated World Cup and Olympic winner Heather O’Reilly, the 37-year-old with a couple of feats left on her career bucket list. Arguably, the fairytale story resides on the blue side in the form of Athlone Town’s Maddison Gibson.

Growing up in Cape May, luminaries like O’Reilly – 12 years her senior – stood out as the icons to emulate, incentivising the sports-mad kid to choose soccer as the route to world domination.

She conquered the college circuit, excelling where statistics are king, before the adventurer inside landed her fingertip on the obscure outpost of Lithuania on the cylindrical globe. FC Gintra were glad to feed the striker’s wanderlust, the allure of Champions League foremost, before another unusual offering the Irish midlands arose in July of this year.

Sourcing her invite wasn’t nearly as glamorous as O’Reilly’s – whose Google search for a route into Europe’s top competition led her to the Irish champions.

Gibson’s calling card was a world removed from the mainstream, answering an SOS from a US friend. Dana Scheriff’s sojourn to Athlone was ended prematurely by injury and without any prompting from manager Tommy Hewitt she located a replacement.

Not that the silverware and kudos O’Reilly seemed destined for at Shels was likely on the menu for a side less than three years in existence and seventh in the last full season. Four months later and Gibson is within 90 minutes of matching her idol’s Irish haul.

Shelbourne shaded Athlone for the league title last Saturday but the fresh canvas awaits in Sunday’s decider.

“I’m really excited to play against Heather because growing up in the US, every girl’s dream is to become a US national team player,” said the 25-year-old, whose hat-trick dumped holders Wexford out in the semi-final. “I grew up watching Heather and it’s really cool that she’s putting the Irish league on the map in the US. To see her playing at her age is really inspiring.

“All my friends back home are messaging me saying ‘oh my God, you’re playing against Heather O’Reilly’ and I’m saying ‘yeah, this league is actually good!’ I haven’t spoken to her yet but maybe I’ll get the chance on the pitch this Saturday.”

Still, she’ll have to absorb the cost to acquire her coveted shirt.

“Our manager says there’s no swapping of jerseys,” he quipped. “But I’ve said that I might sneak it.”