Pique announces he will retire after final Barca appearance this weekend

Former Spain international is walking away from football at 35 with Saturday's Nou Camp clash with Almeria to be his last game
Pique announces he will retire after final Barca appearance this weekend

GOODBYE TO ALL THAT: Barcelona's Gerard Pique is hanging up his boots at 35. Pic: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 18:53
Staff

Gerard Pique has announced he will leave Barcelona after this weekend's LaLiga match and is expected to retire.

The 35-year-old former Spain defender has confirmed he will quit the Nou Camp following Saturday's home fixture with Almeria.

The defender said in a video posted on Twitter: "I have always said that after Barca there would be no other team and that is how it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou.

"It has been 25 years since I joined Barca. I left and I came back. Football has given me everything, Barca has given me everything.

"I wanted to tell you now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I will become a regular fan, I will support the team and pass my love for Barca to my children.

"You know me, sooner or later I will be back."

Pique made 533 appearances for Barcelona after returning to the club from Manchester United in 2008 having initially moved to Old Trafford in 2004.

He won eight LaLiga titles, seven Copa Del Rey crowns and the Champions League three times with Barca among a host of other honours.

The centre-back also won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and European Championship in 2012, making 102 appearances and scoring five times for his country before retiring from international football in 2018.

PA

More in this section

Manchester City v Sevilla - UEFA Champions League - Group G - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola raves about Man City academy after Rico Lewis makes his mark
PSG win at Juventus but Benfica top group after thrashing Maccabi Haifa PSG win at Juventus but Benfica top group after thrashing Maccabi Haifa
Roy Keane to be inducted into Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame  Roy Keane to be inducted into Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame 
<p>PREPARATIONS: Manager Vera Pauw and Katie McCabe. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Ireland WNT begin World Cup preparations with  Morocco friendly 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.216 s