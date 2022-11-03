Roy Keane to be inducted into Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame 

Manchester United and Ireland legend Roy Keane is to be inducted into Cobh Ramblers Hall of Fame.

Keane will be officially inducted at their Centenary Dinner Dance on the 25th of November, in honour of his football career and his service to the club.

The Mayfield native joined Cobh Ramblers in 1989 and stayed with them until the following year, when he was snapped up by English outfit, Nottingham Forest.

Keane made the move to join Brian Clough's Forest in the summer of 1990 as an 18-year-old, and never looked back.

He moved from Nottingham Forest to Manchester United for a British-record fee in the summer of 1993 and went on to captain the side under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning seven Premier League titles during his 12 seasons at the club.

BOSSING MIDFIELD: Roy Keane, Manchester United XI, in action against Eoin Conlon, Cobh Ramblers. . Pic; Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE

He won every club trophy in the game while playing for United, including the Champions League crown in 1999.

After a brief spell at Celtic, Keane retired and moved into management at Sunderland under then-Chairman Niall Quinn in 2006.

His first season in the dugout was an extremely successful one, guiding Sunderland to top-spot and promotion to the Premier League.

That 2006/07 campaign earned him individual managerial awards as well, winning the Football League Championship Manager of the Month award for February and March, as well as the overall LMA Manager of the Season award.

2008: Sunderland manager Roy Keane walks out on the pitch as the Cobh Ramblers team line up. Pic: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

His managerial career took in stints at Ipswich Town, as well as holding the assistant manager role at Aston Villa and former club Forest.

Keane was Martin O'Neill's assistant manager during their time in charge of the Republic of Ireland senior men's team from 2013-2018.

The Corkman has garnered an excellent career in the media since stepping away from management and now holds a prominent punditry position with Sky Sports.

Keane was inducted into the Premier League Hall of fame in 2021, joining inaugural inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, plus former team-mate Eric Cantona in receiving the highest individual honour given by the Premier League.

"I feel very lucky to be inducted but I’ve only been inducted because of the players I’ve played with," Keane said at the time.