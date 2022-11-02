Brighton to sign Facundo Buonanotte in January

The 17-year-old will become Brighton’s first signing under new boss Roberto De Zerbi once the transfer window opens again, subject to a work permit and all regulatory approvals.
Brighton will sign Facundo Buonanotte in January (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 21:19
PA

Brighton have reached an agreement to sign attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte from Club Atletico Rosario Central in January.

The Argentine only made his senior professional debut in February and received his first call-up to his country’s under-20 side three months later.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time, and we have been watching for a while.

“We are delighted we have now reached an agreement with Rosario, and we look forward to welcoming Facundo to Brighton in January next year.”

Brighton
