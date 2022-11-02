Chelsea to rival Manchester City in hunt for St Pat's wonderkid Sam Curtis

The 16-year-old has been the success story of the Saints season, establishing himself as a regular in their bid for European qualification which ultimately came up slightly short.
Chelsea to rival Manchester City in hunt for St Pat's wonderkid Sam Curtis

EXCITING PROSPECT: St Pat's youngster Sam Curtis. ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 21:34
John Fallon

Chelsea have joined Manchester City in the pursuit of versatile St Patrick’s Athletic teenage defender Sam Curtis.

The 16-year-old has been the success story of the Saints season, establishing himself as a regular in their bid for European qualification which ultimately came up slightly short.

That hasn’t deterred a queue of suitors scrambling to strike a deal and it seems inevitable he’ll be following fellow Academy graduates Darragh Burns and James Abankwah abroad.

Curtis, who turns 17 next month, can’t officially move to the UK for another year due to Brexit regulations but interested clubs could strike a pre-contract arrangement whereby he remains in the League of Ireland top-flight for the 2023 campaign too.

Manchester City have been long-time admirers of the Navan native and their Premier League rivals Chelsea followed their lead by sending scouts to watch the teen in action last Friday against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are also monitoring Curtis who, along with his older brother Ben, signed professional terms with the Saints in January.

The Ireland underage international may decide against waiting for the UK age eligibility to arrive by emulating Abankwah’s move to Europe in January.

Represented by the same Wasserman agency as his former teammate, it’s understood that Udinese – who paid €600,000 for Abankwah – are also in the frame to snare Curtis.

As a 14-year-old, he made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest-ever debutant of Shamrock Rovers when featuring for their First Division team against Athlone Town and he sent shockwaves throughout Tallaght by jumping ship to St Pat’s in July of last year.

Within a month, he smashed another record by appearing for St Pat’s against Waterford at 15 years and 255 days to assume the mantle as their youngest player.

More in this section

Marseille v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Orange Velodrome Son Heung-min major doubt for World Cup as he requires surgery on facial injury
Jurgen Klopp receives Freedom of the City of Liverpool A wow moment – Jurgen Klopp awarded Freedom of the City of Liverpool
Bruno Lage File Photo Bruno Lage believes lack of Wolves striker was behind his second-season struggle
<p>OVER AND OUT: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)</p>

Celtic’s Champions League campaign ends with Real Madrid humiliation

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.296 s