Djurgården trip sure to test durability of league champs Shamrock Rovers

Europa Conference League Group F

Djurgården v Shamrock Rovers, 5.45pm Irish time, Live Virgin Media Sport.

A European campaign that began for Shamrock Rovers on July 5 will conclude with its 14th game tonight in Stockholm.

Both the Hoops and their opponents Djurgården IF are guaranteed to finish bottom and top of the group respectively regardless of the result but differing motivation to prevail exists for each.

A first-ever victory in the European group stages at the 12th attempt is the carrot dangling in front of Rovers while the Swedes want to bounce into the knockout stages maintaining a streak of six wins.

The €500,000 on offer to the victor at the Tele2 Arena in Uefa prize-money is another standout bounty.

Coincidentally, the last team to take points off Djurgården was Rovers, their meeting at Tallaght on the opening night of the pool ending in stalemate.

While the Hoops have gone to clinch their third domestic title since, their opposition must make do with runners-up. They can’t catch Allsvenskan leaders Hacken heading into this weekend’s concluding series of games in a summer season that mirrors Ireland’s.

“We have won the group but there are qualification points at stake and we would like to end the European game nicely in front of our home crowd,” said Djurgården boss Kim Bergstrand, as 17,000 ticket sales were confirmed for what has been promoted as a celebration of their group triumph.

“There have been magical events here at Tele2 Arena during the Summer and Autumn, so it feels good to have a new match on Thursday.

“However, I do not want to put too much emphasis on the monetary bonus a win gives even if money should not be despised in this industry. Honour, though, always comes first.”

Bergstrand seems to have swayed from his original description of Rovers as a “British-style team” following his Tallaght experience.

“Rovers like to pass around the ball and can be quite brave but often defend quite low,” he said. “They don’t get stressed in any way and can play out.”

That Joel Asoro, Victor Edvardsen and Rasmus Schüller are all walking a suspension tightrope may spare Rovers from full-strength hosts but Stephen Bradley’s side can expect to have their durability from Sunday’s league celebrations tested.