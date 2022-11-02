Lloris hails night to remember for Spurs

Champions League

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris hailed a great night for his side at the Velodrome last night.

“We know the Velodrome is a very difficult place to deal with,” he said. “And I think we showed great personality. Clement scored a very important goal in France in front of, you know, the French people. That put the team to back on track. And then the second goal of Pierre was also just so important to confirm that the first position in the group.

“It was a tough night. It was a great battle.”

Rangers were left with an unwanted Champions League group stage record following their 3-1 defeat by Ajax at Ibrox.

On another damaging Euro night for the Light Blues, Steven Berghuis put the Dutch visitors head in the fourth minute before Mohammed Kudus added a second in the 29th minute with the home side, admittedly stricken by injury and suspension, again looking well short at the elite level.

Gers skipper James Tavernier scored a late penalty but substitute Francisco Conceicao soon restored the visitors’ two-goal lead.

It meant that — after six Group A defeats out of six —the Govan side have a goal difference of -20, the worst ever performance in a group stage, beating Dinamo Zagreb who lost all six games and finished on -19 in 2011-12.

Victoria Plzen also suffered six straight losses in this campaign but were left with -19 goals, thus it was an embarrassing end to the first Champions League campaign in 12 years — and the Govan club and the fans will be glad the punishment has ended.

RANGERS: McGregor, Tavernier, Sands, King, Barisic, Arfield (Lowry 84), Davis (Kamara 60), Sakala, Tillman (Scott Wright 61), Kent (Matondo 83), Colak (Morelos 60).

AJAX: Pasveer, Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Wijndal (Rensch 44), Berghuis (Klaassen 55), Alvarez, Taylor (Grillitsch 87), Bergwijn (Francisco Conceicao 88), Kudus, Tadic.

Ref: Glenn Nyberg (Borlange).