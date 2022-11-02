'Can I spit on it?' - England's stars of '86 reunited with 'Hand of God' ball 

'Can I spit on it?' snarls Terry Butcher as his piercing defender's eyes drilled into the battered black and white panelled adidas World Cup football he had not seen for 36 years.

Time is a great healer and the former England international has moved on, as he jokes for old team-mates Peter Reid and Kenny Sansom, but being up close and personal with the 'Hand of God' ball, for the first time since Diego Maradona punched it past his goalkeeping captain Peter Shilton, clearly stirs the formidable former centre half.

The ball used to score two of the most famous goals in football history is going under the hammer ahead of the Qatar World Cup. It is expected to fetch around €3million for owner Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian referee who famously allowed one of the most controversial goals in history as Argentina beat England in the 1986 World Cup quarter final.

Maradona later claimed the goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.”

“I don't bear grudges with the referee, because he said he didn't see it,” Butcher explained. “I didn't see it and I was a lot closer than he was. I can't blame the referee for wanting to sell it. But the game itself and the way that we lost still leaves a very bitter taste. And the more I've talked about it, and I've talked about it a lot now, I still feel the same.

“People did not cheat in those days, but Maradona did. There were morals and ethics then that meant people did not cheat. We both got called in to doping afterwards and I gestured 'head or hand?' He sensibly pointed to his head. We were in a small, confined space and I was quite an intimidating looking person. He was right to lie then, but I think he should have apologised later and we could have accepted it easier.

“If a player had done that in the English game, and cheated like that then they would have been frowned upon, probably kicked to death! For him to not take responsibility was very disappointing and added to the hurt and anxiety.”

The football was the only one used throughout the contentious quarter final, which took place just four years after the end of the Falklands War. Maradona’s second goal of the match has become known as the ‘goal of the century’, where he dribbled spectacularly past five England players, including Reid, and Shilton. England fought back with an 81st minute goal from Gary Lineker which won him the Golden Boot, but ultimately, Argentina took the match 2-1, shattering England’s World Cup dreams, before going on to win the tournament England midfielder Steve Hodge swapped shirts with Maradona afterwards and sold it recently for €7.5million. Auctioneer Graham Budd will oversee the sale of the 1986 ball on 16 November. The match has generated unprecedented sums in the football memorabilia market, exceeding England's 1966 World Cup treasures, and Budd predicts a possible world record sum for a match ball in any sport.

“It is a unique item and [as an auctioneer] it is our World Cup,” he smiled. “Perhaps it's still a little bit raw [for some of the players], but speaking as an England fan, I'm over it. I've got to tell you. I would hope after 36 years, we're down to sort of pantomime villain status.”

Budd's firm will do well on the commission, but the man who stands to benefit the most is the canny man in black, who kept the ball tucked away in a wardrobe in Tunisia for over three decades.

Ali Bin Nasser said: “For Maradona’s first goal I couldn’t see the incident clearly, the two players Shilton and Maradona were facing me from behind. As per FIFA’s instructions I looked to my linesman for confirmation of the validity of the goal - he made his way back to the halfway line indicating he was satisfied that the goal should stand. At the end of the match the England head coach Bobby Robson said to me “You did a good job but the linesman was irresponsible.” Lineker has expressed his distaste at the referee's 'profiteering' even though there will be a percentage going to charity.

His team-mate Reid does not agree with the Golden Boot winner. The former Everton and England midfield maestro, who joined left-back Sansom and Butcher at Wembley on Tuesday to relive their '86 adventure, said: “I think most people would have done the same as the ref. It is an iconic ball from an iconic game.

“I met Maradona a few times afterwards and we spoke through an interpreter. He would say the handball was part of football and for the second goal 'you were very, very slow.' We laughed. He threw an Argentina shirt to me and had written 'To my good friend Pedro, love Diego Maradona.' He was one of the greatest players ever to walk the planet.”

Both England legends fancy current manager Gareth Southgate's chances of going all the way in Qatar next month, but see the tournament as being 'wide open.'

Asked who else they rate as potential winners, Reid is tipping any of the leading European sides while Butcher stated: “I hope it's not Argentina, put it that way.” Then he spoiled it all by smiling “but they are a very good side.”