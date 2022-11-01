'My life was chaotic' - Stephen Ireland says he couldn't afford to go on international duty

Former Boys in Green international Stephen Ireland says he lost out on caps with his country because he couldn't afford to go on international duty in the early days of his career.

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa midfielder made six senior appearances for Ireland, scoring four goals during Steve Staunton's reign.

The Cobh native was at the centre of controversy in September 2007 when he left the Ireland camp before an international with the Czech Republic, having informed the coaching staff that his maternal grandmother had died, which was wasn't the case.

"I've got really fond memories and had some great times but, I think, me playing for Ireland probably happened too early in my career. I got into the first-team when I was around 18, and I really wanted it, I'm not disputing that," Ireland told Ladbrokes: Fanzone.

"It just happened at the wrong time for me; my life was chaotic, I was single, with two kids, playing for Man City's first-team, I was on £95 a week, I couldn't even afford to go away. The stress, and how hard it was to deal with, it was virtually impossible for me to go away. I must've had 10 call-ups and was able to make one.

"How is that even possible? As a young kid, playing in the Premier League, how was I not able to make it? My life was just absolutely... it was a shambles, to be honest with you. I envied the lads who could go, because I couldn't.

"Looking back now I get frustrated, because I'm thinking 'why didn't you ask Man City for support?' Why didn't I do this? Why didn't I do that? But they were different times; it was just a completely different era."

ITALIAN JOB: Cathal Heffernan with his paretns and Stephen Ireland as he signs for AC Milan.

Ireland has been involved in the career progress of Cork-born defender Cathal Heffernan and his recent transfer to AC Milan.

"I've been working with Cathal [Heffernan] since he was 14," he says. "He lived in Cork and I was in Manchester. I'm close to his family and I've built up such a good relationship with them. Since I first saw him playing for Ireland under-15s, and I realised he was from Cork, I just struck up a relationship with him.

"He's in no better place to learn his trade as a defender than in Italy with AC Milan. For his education, spending the next two or three years out there, he just can't go wrong.

"Even if his future is away from the club, what he'll take from that experience, development-wise, both on and off the field, he'll come away from it a ridiculous talent at 19 or 20 years old.

"Cathal's a really top kid; he comes from a great family, he's a really driven boy and is mature way beyond his years. I have high hopes for him, but I understand the journey is tough for these young players, and it's getting harder. There's a long, long road ahead for Cathal, but he's giving it everything, and he's taking everything that's thrown at him."