Erling Haaland ruled out of Manchester City's clash with Sevilla

Manchester City's top scorer Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Wednesday's final Champions League group game against Sevilla.

The prolific Norwegian striker missed the Premier League victory at Leicester last weekend having been troubled by a fever and a foot problem.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: "He feels better but is still not 100 per cent. For tomorrow he is not available. We don't want to take a risk."

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips continues to make progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery in September but is running out of time to prove his fitness for the World Cup.

Guardiola said of the England international: "He's doing partial training sessions with the team but not contact yet. We'll see his evolution."

Despite that, Guardiola feels Phillips and team-mate Kyle Walker will be back on the pitch before the tournament in Qatar. Right-back Walker is sidelined with an ankle injury.

"I think it is likely," he said.

With City having already secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League, Guardiola is likely to make changes for the visit of the Spanish side.

"The players who don't play regularly will play," the City manager said.

Julian Alvarez, who joined City in the summer from River Plate, could feature in Haaland's absence.

The Argentinian forward is enjoying playing alongside Haaland and competing with him for a place.

He said: "It's a privilege. It's always great to play alongside the best players in the world. He's important for us. We're as old as each other but we can both learn from each other."