Stephen McPhail hopes 'really clever' Bradley stays at Rovers

Gavin Bazunu’s presence during the title celebrations of Shamrock Rovers was a reminder of how the club’s finest exponents will always be in demand.

Stephen McPhail knows it too.

Six years ago Tuesday, the former Ireland and Leeds United midfielder was appointed the club’s first sporting director, when Rovers were a spare wheel behind the duopoly of Dundalk and Cork City.

Steadily, Hoops have regained their status as the country’s kingpins, stitching three league titles together atop their first FAI Cup success for 32 years in 2019.

That success has attracted hawkers – Bazunu, Daniel Mandroiu, Liam Scales, Jack Byrne and Graham Burke all snapped up by overseas clubs, albeit the latter pair returned to Tallaght – and the offers are certain to flow in the off-season.

Andy Lyons is already on the move to English Championship outfit Blackpool but it appears the most difficult component to replace will be their manager.

Stephen Bradley agonised over an invitation to join Lincoln City in the summer and hasn’t quashed talk of him accepting a more appetising proposition should it arise.

The scramble for a contingency during the first scare – when Bradley’s former schoolboy colleague Stephen Rice was tipped to succeed in his first senior managerial role – highlights the difficulties in sourcing a figurehead capable of maintaining the club’s trajectory.

“Listen, we’re not silly,” says McPhail, who was part of the package heading to Lincoln until shareholder Dermot Desmond made a telling intervention.

“Stephen is up there with the top managers in this country and I’m sure the sky’s the limit for him.

“It’s up to him and the club to speak about that when that time comes. He’s really clever, intelligent and manages people very well.

“Nothing has changed since Stephen made the decision during the year. For now, we’re lucky to have him and we look forward to more games with him.”

Rovers celebrated late into the night after Sunday’s 1-0 win over second-placed Derry City – an occasion dripping with emotion from the sight of Bradley’s ill son, Josh, lifting the trophy.

“He’s been colossal,” McPhail added about his coach’s endurance during a tough year, personally. “I’m very proud of him and this year will stand him in good stead.”

They’ve two games of the campaign remaining; Thursday’s Europa Conference League visit to Djurgårdens followed by the league finale at UCD on Saturday.

Making that breakthrough to the European group stages for the first time in the McPhail/Bradley era bolstered their financial firepower, a stark turnaround from four years ago when a banner was held aloft calling for the manager’s head. “It’s not working out - enough is enough,” it read.

The atmosphere at Tallaght nowadays couldn’t be more different, as the adoring crowd plead for their boss to stay put.

“We had a plan and the directors stood by us when things weren’t going well at the start,” explained McPhail.

“Here we are now, Tallaght packed with 7,500 fans and the new fourth stand for next season.”

Cementing the foundations on the pitch is imperative too. The return to the club of goalkeeper Alan Mannus in 2018, just as Bazunu was getting snapped up by Manchester City, was integral to their success but at 40 and with a new job within the Irish FA draining his time, a decision on his availability for next year is imminent.

“Alan is not one to rush into a decision and he thinks everything through,” Bradley said of the stopper who seemed to be waving goodbye to the crowd on Sunday.

“He’ll assess his own performances and if he doesn't think he's up to scratch he won't want to do it again. He’ll only stay if he feels he’s contributing.

“You have to have a Plan B, which we’ve done for quite some time, but Plan A is to keep Alan.”