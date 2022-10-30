Nelson makes most of his chance to fire five-star Arsenal back to the top

Winger springs from bench to replace injured Saka and scores twice while setting up another as Arteta's men put Forest to sword
Nelson makes most of his chance to fire five-star Arsenal back to the top

CHEERS TO THAT: Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (left) celebrates with team-mate Granit Xhaka after scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Pic: John Walton/PA Wire.

Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 16:04
Nick Callow

ARSENAL 5-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST 

REISS NELSON came on for injured Bukayo Saka to score twice and make another to help send Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table in style.

Saka's early knock, after Gabriel Martinelli's had put Arsenal in front, raised fears Mikel Arteta's side would struggle again amid a run of unconvincing performances and a midweek thrashing away to PSV Eindhoven.

But they answered most of the criticism, albeit against bottom-of-the-table opponents struggling back in the top flight after a couple of decades away.

Arteta's side were on 28 points after 11 games. Only Newcastle United have failed to win the Premier League title from this position, recording the same tally of points in 1995-96 and 29 points in 1994-95.

Such an outcome is not even being debated round these parts. More importantly, Arsenal are now on 31 points, ten ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Top four and a return to Champions League football is Arsenal's priority and they go to Stamford Bridge next with the opportunity of greatly boosting that ambition.

Forest betrayed their intentions from the start, by playing with all 11 men behind the ball in the hope they might catch Arsenal on the break as they did beating Liverpool last time out.

Manager Steve Cooper's tactics, however, were blown wide open after only four minutes. The irrepressible Martinelli kick-started the move by spraying a pass out right to Saka. The England winger checked inside on the outside corner of the Forest area to clip in a tempting cross which his Brazilian team-mate threw himself at to score with a powerful low header.

The Arsenal players paused celebrations briefly to allow Martinelli to display a shirt in honour of their team-mate Pablo Mari, who was one of five people stabbed at random in a supermarket in Monza, last Thursday.

Arsenal did not let up in their pursuit of a second and it so nearly came from another Martinelli effort, except this time he was denied by an athletic goal-line clearance by Forest left-back and his fellow Brazil international Renan Lodi.

It was Lodi who had dished out the heftiest of a series of earlier challenges on the routinely targeted Saka, which forced the Arsenal man out of the match after only 26 minutes.

Saka's replacement was Nelson, a 22-year-old winger who has been trying and failing to gain a sustained first-team run since his debut five and a half years ago.

The match was beginning to mirror Arsenal's failure to win at Southampton last week as the early lead and total domination gradually gave way to spells of Forest looking dangerous.

Arsenal's defensive frailties – Gabriel Magalhaes gifted Jesse Lingard an open goal chance with a lazy pass - were no more worrying than the lack of prowess displayed at the other end by Gabriel Jesus.

The summer signing from Manchester City started the season so well but came into this match without a goal in six games and he missed a few chances to score in the first half alone.

He did, however, pick up two assists inside the opening seven minutes of the second half when he set up the much-maligned Nelson for two quick goals.

The first, on 49 minutes, ended with a well-placed left foot shot after he latched on to the rebound of his own initial shot. The second was a neat near post volley from a Jesus cross, following intricate exchanges of skills with Martin Odegaard.

South Londoner Nelson then ended a prolonged period of Arsenal possession by rolling the ball to Thomas Partey to rifle in from distance for Arsenal's fourth in the 57th minute.

Jesus should have made it five inside an hour but his effort lacked conviction and was too close to the keeper with only Dean Henderson to beat.

It was left to captain Odegaard to get the fifth as he shot into the roof of the net from ten yards with 12 minutes to go.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, White 7, Saliba 7 (Tierney 76), Gabriel 6, Tomiyasu 7 (Soares 63), Odegaard 7, Partey 7, Xhaka 7 (Nketiah 75), Saka 6 (Nelson 27), Martinelli 7 (Vieira 63), Jesus 6 . Subs: Hein, Holding, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

Forest: Henderson 7, Aurier 5, Cook 5, McKenna 5, Lodi 5 (N Williams 64), Yates 5, Freuler 6, Kouyate 6 (O'Brien 81), Gibbs-White 7 (Johnson 56), Lingard 5 (Dennis 56), Awoniyi 5 (Worrall 64). Subs: Hennessey, Mangala, Surridge, Boly.

Ref: Simon Hooper 6 

Att: 60,263

More in this section

Livingston v Celtic - cinch Premiership - Tony Macaroni Arena Greg Taylor marks Celtic milestone with fine strike in win at Livingston
West Ham United v Bournemouth - Premier League - London Stadium Moyes tips Conor Coventry to break into senior Ireland set-up
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Antonio Conte wants Spurs to take momentum from Bournemouth into Marseille match
<p>Shelbourne players celebrate after the SSE Airtricity Women's National League match between Wexford Youths and Shelbourne at Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Shels boss Noel King lauds his back-to-back WNL champions

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.24 s