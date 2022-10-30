Nelson makes most of his chance to fire five-star Arsenal back to the top

ARSENAL 5-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

REISS NELSON came on for injured Bukayo Saka to score twice and make another to help send Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League table in style.

Saka's early knock, after Gabriel Martinelli's had put Arsenal in front, raised fears Mikel Arteta's side would struggle again amid a run of unconvincing performances and a midweek thrashing away to PSV Eindhoven.

But they answered most of the criticism, albeit against bottom-of-the-table opponents struggling back in the top flight after a couple of decades away.

Arteta's side were on 28 points after 11 games. Only Newcastle United have failed to win the Premier League title from this position, recording the same tally of points in 1995-96 and 29 points in 1994-95.

Such an outcome is not even being debated round these parts. More importantly, Arsenal are now on 31 points, ten ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Top four and a return to Champions League football is Arsenal's priority and they go to Stamford Bridge next with the opportunity of greatly boosting that ambition.

Forest betrayed their intentions from the start, by playing with all 11 men behind the ball in the hope they might catch Arsenal on the break as they did beating Liverpool last time out.

Manager Steve Cooper's tactics, however, were blown wide open after only four minutes. The irrepressible Martinelli kick-started the move by spraying a pass out right to Saka. The England winger checked inside on the outside corner of the Forest area to clip in a tempting cross which his Brazilian team-mate threw himself at to score with a powerful low header.

The Arsenal players paused celebrations briefly to allow Martinelli to display a shirt in honour of their team-mate Pablo Mari, who was one of five people stabbed at random in a supermarket in Monza, last Thursday.

Arsenal did not let up in their pursuit of a second and it so nearly came from another Martinelli effort, except this time he was denied by an athletic goal-line clearance by Forest left-back and his fellow Brazil international Renan Lodi.

It was Lodi who had dished out the heftiest of a series of earlier challenges on the routinely targeted Saka, which forced the Arsenal man out of the match after only 26 minutes.

Saka's replacement was Nelson, a 22-year-old winger who has been trying and failing to gain a sustained first-team run since his debut five and a half years ago.

The match was beginning to mirror Arsenal's failure to win at Southampton last week as the early lead and total domination gradually gave way to spells of Forest looking dangerous.

Arsenal's defensive frailties – Gabriel Magalhaes gifted Jesse Lingard an open goal chance with a lazy pass - were no more worrying than the lack of prowess displayed at the other end by Gabriel Jesus.

The summer signing from Manchester City started the season so well but came into this match without a goal in six games and he missed a few chances to score in the first half alone.

He did, however, pick up two assists inside the opening seven minutes of the second half when he set up the much-maligned Nelson for two quick goals.

The first, on 49 minutes, ended with a well-placed left foot shot after he latched on to the rebound of his own initial shot. The second was a neat near post volley from a Jesus cross, following intricate exchanges of skills with Martin Odegaard.

South Londoner Nelson then ended a prolonged period of Arsenal possession by rolling the ball to Thomas Partey to rifle in from distance for Arsenal's fourth in the 57th minute.

Jesus should have made it five inside an hour but his effort lacked conviction and was too close to the keeper with only Dean Henderson to beat.

It was left to captain Odegaard to get the fifth as he shot into the roof of the net from ten yards with 12 minutes to go.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, White 7, Saliba 7 (Tierney 76), Gabriel 6, Tomiyasu 7 (Soares 63), Odegaard 7, Partey 7, Xhaka 7 (Nketiah 75), Saka 6 (Nelson 27), Martinelli 7 (Vieira 63), Jesus 6 . Subs: Hein, Holding, Lokonga, Marquinhos.

Forest: Henderson 7, Aurier 5, Cook 5, McKenna 5, Lodi 5 (N Williams 64), Yates 5, Freuler 6, Kouyate 6 (O'Brien 81), Gibbs-White 7 (Johnson 56), Lingard 5 (Dennis 56), Awoniyi 5 (Worrall 64). Subs: Hennessey, Mangala, Surridge, Boly.

Ref: Simon Hooper 6

Att: 60,263