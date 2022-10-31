'Clearly as a team something's not going right' - Liverpool with more questions after Leeds defeat

Winning manager Jesse Marsch may have labelled this result as "inconceivable” but it is a sign of Liverpool’s current fall from grace that, to most observers, this was precisely the opposite.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was certainly left in no doubt as to the magnitude of the task facing Liverpool when they visit Tottenham next weekend, their penultimate fixture before the World Cup break.

Premier League footballers are not prone to talk in dramatic and absolute terms but, to hear Alexander-Arnold speak after Crysencio Summerville’s 89th minute winner ended a 29-match unbeaten league run was to hear a player who realises there is zero margin for error left in Liverpool’s season.

The first week in November is not typically a time for “must-win” games. In Liverpool’s case that may have arrived.

“I’d say we all believe in ourselves, we believe in the way we play, we believe in the squad and what we can achieve,” said the full-back.

“But I think when you do get setbacks, it can potentially make you second-guess yourself and question things. Clearly as a team something's not going right, it's not going as well as we want it to go.

“That's something for everyone to think about, that's something for everyone to address and make sure we put it right, especially next week against Spurs, top-four rivals.

“We kind of need to go there and get some points if we've got any chance of reaching our aims and aspirations for the season.”

Liverpool’s home failure, on the back ion last weekend’s desultory defeat at struggling Nottingham Forest, was all the more stunning when Leeds’ four-game losing streak was factored in.

Worse than that, Liverpool’s last Anfield league loss came against Fulham in post-Covid football in March 2021. The last time they had been defeated at Anfield with spectators present was against Crystal Palace in April 2017, 2,017 days ago.

Not that Marsch did not have form in that area. As manager of Red Bull Salzburg in October 2019, the American came to Anfield in a Champions League group game, promptly fell behind 3-0 in barely half an hour and then fought back to 3-3 with an unknown kid called Erling Haaland snatching the equaliser.

Mohamed Salah rescued the day for Liverpool on that occasion with a second half winner, much as he appeared he would do in equalising Rodrigo’s opening goal on Saturday.

But as Marsch spoke post match, standing in front of a sign bearing the legend “Anfield, a place where big football moments are created,” he could reflect on doing precisely that.

“It’s probably the second moment for me,” he said. “I was here with Salzburg, we went down 3-0, came back 3-3, and we didn’t find a way to get the result that day.

“And I used a little bit of that experience with the group today to say to them ‘Anfield is a special place and it requires a special performance to put yourself in a position to think about getting a result.’ “We did that. We felt last week, at 1-1, we were waiting to lose but today we stood tall, played strong and were stable and found a way to win.

“For us, we should not be in this position, we should not be suffering the way we are. But we haven’t found ways to reward ourselves.

“Part of it is we are a young team. So, I’ve had to stay patient and I’ve had to show belief and we needed a moment in our season to stop the bleeding and to get it here is almost inconceivable.”

Where Liverpool go from here is hard to see with individual defensive errors compounded by an attack that has now scored just three times in the last four league games.

Take the nine goals scored against Bournemouth in August out of the equation, and a team which scored 94 times in the league last season - second best in the division and just five behind champions City - has netted 14 in 11 games.

“I think we are not in the greatest run of form – I think a lot of players would say that about themselves and as a team in general,” said Alexander-Arnold.

“But we're still creating our chances, we're still creating opportunities to score goals and win games. But we just haven't been able to take them, especially the last two Premier League games.

“I think it's important for us to regroup, assess what's going wrong. I think right now, it's kind of, 'Pick up as many points as you can now going into this break.'

“And potentially this break will come at a decent time for us to reset and be able to get our heads straight to go into the second half of the season.”