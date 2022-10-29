No Haaland, no problem as brilliant De Bruyne sends City top

Leicester 0, Manchester City 1

No Erling Haaland, no problem.

Manchester City were missing their injured leading scorer for the first time in the Premier League this season but Kevin De Bruyne's superb goal was enough to earn a win at the King Power Stadium that moved them top of the Premier League table - for 24 hours at least.

De Bruyne has been the main provider for 22-goal Haaland this season but in the Norwegian striker's absence he turned goal scorer himself by curling home a 25-yard free-kick four minutes into the second half.

It was virtually one-way traffic in the first half with Leicester camped in their own half and setting out to contain and frustrate the champions with all 10 outfield players behind the ball.

City's domination of possession was underlined by the fact Jamie Vardy didn't touch the ball in the first 20 minutes.

Leicester keeper Danny Ward was kept busy although the Foxes' diligent defending restricted City to only two clear-cut chances. Ward's most notable saves came from Rodri's bullet header and Bernardo Silva's angled shot - both openings created by De Bruyne.

Haaland's replacement Julian Alvarez had only one opening when his shot was saved by Ward only for the Argentinian to be flagged offside anyway.

Leicester mounted only one serious threat on the City goal when Harvey Barnes forced a save out of Ederson after a swift counter-attack and at the break Rodgers would have been the happier manager.

But after enduring a first half of frustration, City took only four minutes of the second period to make the breakthrough.

The first contribution by Leicester sub Nampalys Mendy, who had come on at the break, was to needlessly foul Jack Grealish 25 yards out and De Bruyne stepped up to chip the free-kick up, over the wall and into the net via the inside of a post.

Ederson denied Leicester an equaliser after 53 minutes when he tipped Youri Tielemans' powerful volley onto the bar.

For a spell the game looked to be petering out to a routine City win but a double substitution after 71 minutes gave Leicester life with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka coming on and providing some much-needed attacking impetus.

Ederson twice denied Iheanacho as Leicester produced a late attacking flurry but City saw the game out relatively comfortably.

Leicester (3-4-3): Ward 8; Amartey 6, Soyuncu 6 (Daka 71, 6), Faes 6; Castagne 6, Tielemans 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6 (Mendy 46, 5), Justin 6; Maddison 6, Vardy 5 (Iheanacho 71, 7), Barnes 6. Unused subs: Albrighton, Pérez, Ndidi, Praet, Iversen, Thomas.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Stones 7, Akanji 7 (Dias 71, 7), Laporte 7, Cancelo 7; De Bryune 8, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7; Silva 7, Alvarez 5 (Foden 77,6), Grealish 7. Unused subs: Aké, Ortega, Gómez, Mahrez, Carson, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand

Referee: Robert Jones 7.