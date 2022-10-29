No Haaland, no problem as brilliant De Bruyne sends City top

Top scorer misses out but Belgian's free-kick is enough to down Leicester and move Guardiola's side above Arsenal, for 24 hours at least
No Haaland, no problem as brilliant De Bruyne sends City top

FLYING HIGH: Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Pic: David Davies/PA Wire.

Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 14:25
Richard Tanner

Leicester 0, Manchester City 1 

No Erling Haaland, no problem.

Manchester City were missing their injured leading scorer for the first time in the Premier League this season but Kevin De Bruyne's superb goal was enough to earn a win at the King Power Stadium that moved them top of the Premier League table - for 24 hours at least.

De Bruyne has been the main provider for 22-goal Haaland this season but in the Norwegian striker's absence he turned goal scorer himself by curling home a 25-yard free-kick four minutes into the second half.

It was virtually one-way traffic in the first half with Leicester camped in their own half and setting out to contain and frustrate the champions with all 10 outfield players behind the ball.

City's domination of possession was underlined by the fact Jamie Vardy didn't touch the ball in the first 20 minutes.

Leicester keeper Danny Ward was kept busy although the Foxes' diligent defending restricted City to only two clear-cut chances. Ward's most notable saves came from Rodri's bullet header and Bernardo Silva's angled shot - both openings created by De Bruyne.

Haaland's replacement Julian Alvarez had only one opening when his shot was saved by Ward only for the Argentinian to be flagged offside anyway.

Leicester mounted only one serious threat on the City goal when Harvey Barnes forced a save out of Ederson after a swift counter-attack and at the break Rodgers would have been the happier manager.

But after enduring a first half of frustration, City took only four minutes of the second period to make the breakthrough.

The first contribution by Leicester sub Nampalys Mendy, who had come on at the break, was to needlessly foul Jack Grealish 25 yards out and De Bruyne stepped up to chip the free-kick up, over the wall and into the net via the inside of a post.

Ederson denied Leicester an equaliser after 53 minutes when he tipped Youri Tielemans' powerful volley onto the bar.

For a spell the game looked to be petering out to a routine City win but a double substitution after 71 minutes gave Leicester life with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka coming on and providing some much-needed attacking impetus.

Ederson twice denied Iheanacho as Leicester produced a late attacking flurry but City saw the game out relatively comfortably.

Leicester (3-4-3): Ward 8; Amartey 6, Soyuncu 6 (Daka 71, 6), Faes 6; Castagne 6, Tielemans 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6 (Mendy 46, 5), Justin 6; Maddison 6, Vardy 5 (Iheanacho 71, 7), Barnes 6. Unused subs: Albrighton, Pérez, Ndidi, Praet, Iversen, Thomas.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Stones 7, Akanji 7 (Dias 71, 7), Laporte 7, Cancelo 7; De Bryune 8, Rodri 7, Gundogan 7; Silva 7, Alvarez 5 (Foden 77,6), Grealish 7. Unused subs: Aké, Ortega, Gómez, Mahrez, Carson, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand 

Referee: Robert Jones 7.

More in this section

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Group G - Signal Iduna Park Finally United is coming back – Man City boss Pep Guardiola seeing rival revival
Leeds United v Fulham - Premier League - Elland Road Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting Jesse Marsch to have Leeds fired up
Dundalk v Sligo Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Keena puts on another show with 20th of season to see off Saints
<p>THE RIGHT CHOICE: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is substituted for Marcus Rashford during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.</p>

Why Rashford the best striking solution for Ten Hag in short term

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s