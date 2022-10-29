Waterford look to avoid strife and see out job against Treaty

While Galway and Longford are locked in a tight duel, Waterford just need to keep things steady with a 4-1 first-leg lead
ROARING ON: Waterford head coach Danny Searle celebrates after his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League First Division play-off semi-final first leg match between Treaty United and Waterford at Markets Field in Limerick. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 29 Oct, 2022 - 06:50
John Fallon

For a club reputed a magnet for upheaval, Waterford could do with avoiding strife on Saturday night at the RSC.

That should likely be the case given the buffer they enjoy over Treaty from Wednesday’s 4-1 first leg win. Throw in home territory, plus the full-time differential, and it points one direction.

Yet it is only the first of three steps towards their Premier Division bounty.

Presuming there’s no dramatic turnaround by the Limerick side, Waterford will face either Longford Town or Galway United, who resume at 2-2 at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday (4pm), in Friday’s next juncture.

It will determine which of the four teams from the second tier emerges to meet either UCD or Finn Harps the following Friday for a coveted top-flight spot in 2023.

Avoiding any slippages, or specifically additional suspensions, is the objective for Danny Searle, the Blues boss who is believed to the new owners’ choice of manager for next year regardless of their promotion tilt falling short.

Yassine En-Neyah’s booking in the first leg rules him out of next week’s final while Niall O’Keeffe is walking a suspension tightrope and may be rested.

“It’s definitely not job done,” stressed Searle, the former Aldershot chief appointed in June. “Playoff football can be dangerous.

“We need to manage all these situations, between injuries and potential injuries down the line, but we’ll be as strong as we possibly can.

“I think that it could be more about making changes in the game on Saturday than it is about changing the starting line-up.”

Unfortunately for Treaty, that’ll probably entail Phoenix Patterson and Junior Quitirna rampaging from the wings.

“If we got at it gung-ho, Waterford could score another six and it ends up 10-1 on aggregate,” noted Treaty boss Tommy Barrett.

“We tried to stop Patterson and Junior but, once you lose concentration, they open you up. We’ll just keep it tight and try win the match.”

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

