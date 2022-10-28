Dundalk secure European football next season after win over Bohs

Dundalk 2 Bohemians 1

Dundalk secured their return to European football next season after overcoming a late scare to hold out for victory over Bohemians at Casey’s Field on Friday night.

First half goals from David McMillan and Runar Hauge put Stephen O’Donnell’s side in the driving seat but an Ethon Varian header with a minute remaining briefly threatened to spoil the party.

In the end the home side held out for a result which will see them take part in next summer’s Europa Conference League qualifiers.

While Dundalk can still potentially finish second, this result - coupled with Sligo Rovers’ win over St Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds - means that the Inchicore outfit cannot catch them for third place.

It was Declan Devine’s side who enjoyed the majority of possession through with Liam Burt twice early on before the home side hit the front against the run of play on 21 minutes as McMillan stepped up to curl a superb free kick past 17-year-old debutant goalkeeper Reece Byrne to the top left-hand corner.

The Louth men then doubled their advantage on 39 minutes with a superb goal on the break.

It was initiated by Alfie Lewis, who won possession back before finding McMillan. He then released Hauge, who did well to race clear of Max Murphy before slotting under Byrne.

It was Bohs who bossed the second half proceedings but they struggled to find a way past Nathan Shepperd for the most part as he made a stunning point blank save from Ciaran Kelly on 59 minutes.

They eventually broke the home side’s resolve with a minute left when Varian headed in from Flores’s corner but Dundalk held out for a lucrative three points.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Mountney, Macari, Boyle, Leahy; Lewis, Bone; Hauge (Adams 64), Bradley, O’Kane (Keith Ward 77); McMillan (Martin 76).

Bohemians: Byrne; Doherty, Feely, Kelly, Murphy (Mullins 79); McManus, Flores; Twardek (McDaid 48), Clarke, Burt; Varian.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).