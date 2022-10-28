Dundalk secure European football next season after win over Bohs

Dundalk secured their return to European football next season after overcoming a late scare to hold out for victory over Bohemians at Casey’s Field last night
Dundalk secure European football next season after win over Bohs

WINNER: Runar Hauge of Dundalk celebrates after scoring his side's second goal, during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Bohemians at Casey's Field in Dundalk, Louth. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 21:56
James Rogers

Dundalk 2 Bohemians 1 

Dundalk secured their return to European football next season after overcoming a late scare to hold out for victory over Bohemians at Casey’s Field on Friday night.

First half goals from David McMillan and Runar Hauge put Stephen O’Donnell’s side in the driving seat but an Ethon Varian header with a minute remaining briefly threatened to spoil the party.

In the end the home side held out for a result which will see them take part in next summer’s Europa Conference League qualifiers.

While Dundalk can still potentially finish second, this result - coupled with Sligo Rovers’ win over St Patrick’s Athletic at The Showgrounds - means that the Inchicore outfit cannot catch them for third place.

It was Declan Devine’s side who enjoyed the majority of possession through with Liam Burt twice early on before the home side hit the front against the run of play on 21 minutes as McMillan stepped up to curl a superb free kick past 17-year-old debutant goalkeeper Reece Byrne to the top left-hand corner.

The Louth men then doubled their advantage on 39 minutes with a superb goal on the break.

It was initiated by Alfie Lewis, who won possession back before finding McMillan. He then released Hauge, who did well to race clear of Max Murphy before slotting under Byrne.

It was Bohs who bossed the second half proceedings but they struggled to find a way past Nathan Shepperd for the most part as he made a stunning point blank save from Ciaran Kelly on 59 minutes.

They eventually broke the home side’s resolve with a minute left when Varian headed in from Flores’s corner but Dundalk held out for a lucrative three points.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Mountney, Macari, Boyle, Leahy; Lewis, Bone; Hauge (Adams 64), Bradley, O’Kane (Keith Ward 77); McMillan (Martin 76).

Bohemians: Byrne; Doherty, Feely, Kelly, Murphy (Mullins 79); McManus, Flores; Twardek (McDaid 48), Clarke, Burt; Varian.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).

More in this section

Leeds United v Fulham - Premier League - Elland Road Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expecting Jesse Marsch to have Leeds fired up
Dundalk v Sligo Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Keena puts on another show with 20th of season to see off Saints
Sean Boyd celebrates scoring his second penalty with teammates 28/10/2022 Six of the best for Shelbourne against Drogheda
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League - Group G - Signal Iduna Park

Finally United is coming back – Man City boss Pep Guardiola seeing rival revival

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.224 s