Ten-man Shamrock Rovers hold on for a deserved point

Europa Conference League Group F

Shamrock Rovers 1 KAA Gent 1

Rory Gaffney ended Shamrock Rovers’ European goal drought, but it fell short of bringing a first victory in Group F as the 10-man Hoops couldn’t hold out on a night of such early promise at Tallaght Stadium.

Gaffney’s third minute strike and a rousing all round performance perhaps deserved more before the 6,203 attendance.

But an unfortunate red card for two bookings for teenager Justin Ferizaj, coupled to Gent equalising inside two minutes midway through the second half, left Rovers with a rearguard action for the final quarter.

But Stephen Bradley’s Hoops dug in to quarry a big point, their second in the group, and earn the League of Ireland champions a further €166,000 in bringing their total UEFA prize fund to date just shy of €4 million.

With Molde losing to group winners Djurgardens, the draw keeps Gent’s hopes of advancing alive ahead of their home clash with the Norwegian side next week while Rovers finish their campaign in Stockholm.

Injury deprived Rovers of skipper Ronan Finn, anchor midfielder Gary O’Neill and the attacking influence of Ireland internationals Graham Burke and Jack Byrne.

And though the Belgian cup winners were also missing several regulars, it was Rovers who got the early lead they craved from their first attack of the night with less than three minutes on the clock.

A fine team goal it was too. Dylan Watts initially swept a diagonal ball to Neil Farrugia on the right. The winger fed Richie Towell whose dinked cross to the far post was headed home by Gaffney as Rovers finally broke their duck in the group stages.

And though Gent had a half chance from a corner soon after, skipper Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe rifling over the top, it was Rovers who were inches from doubling their lead on nine minutes.

A steadying influence in the middle of the park, Chris McCann picked out Gaffney in a pocket of space. The striker turned to unleash a low drive which Paul Nardi touched onto a post and out for a corner.

In an open game, Hoops’ veteran goalkeeper Alan Mannus soon had to show his worth at the other end with a brilliant save to prevent a Gent equaliser on 20 minutes.

Laurent Depoitre nodded down Matisse Samoise’s right flank cross for Ibrahim Salah whose header brought a pointblank stop from the veteran custodian.

Minutes later, Mannus looked a little less assured from a Suleyman Marreh thunderbolt from distance, the powerful drive cannoning out off his chest.

Injuries forced Rovers into a rejig on the double inside 10 minutes midway through the half.

The 17-year-old Ferizaj came on for Watts while McCann soon followed to be replaced by Lee Grace as Sean Hoare moved from defence into central midfield.

With Gent enjoying plenty of the ball, Rovers held firm for the remainder of the half, thanks again to Mannus who cued chants of ‘super keeper’ from the faithful in the south stand with a second stunning save to push a drive from Andrew Hjulsager over the bar.

Grace then showed superb defensive awareness in first half stoppage time to take the ball off the toe of Salah who looked set to score.

Gent began the second half on the front foot, Salah shooting wide while Roberto Lopes got his body in the way of a close range effort from Hjulsager before a post rescued Rovers from Bruno Godeau’s 53rd minute header.

Rovers responded in kind, Towell finding the marauding Farrugia whose shot was blocked by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

Gaffney had the ball in the Gent net again on the hour, though Hoare was flagged offside in the build up.

The pendulum swung Gent's way on 72 minutes when Ferizaj, booked within a minute of coming on in the first half, was dismissed for a foul on Samoise.

Two minutes later Gent were level. Godeau did well on the left to cross for substitute Hyunseok Hong to finish from close range.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Cleary; McCann (Grace, 34), Kavanagh; Farrugia, Towell (Gannon, 90+3), Watts (Ferizaj, 24), Lyons; Gaffney (Serdenuik, 90+3).

KAA Gent: Nardi; Okumu, Ngadeu-Ngadju, Godeau; Samoise, Marreh (Kums, h-t), Odjidja-Ofoe (Vanden Bergh, 88), Hauge (Hong, 61); Hjulsager; Depoitre, Salah (Fortuna, 75).

Referee: Julian Weinberger (Austria).

Attendance: 6,203.