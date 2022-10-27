Manuel Lanzini penalty ensures West Ham top their Europa group

West Ham 1 Silkeborg 0

West Ham are a strange beast. One moment their fans are still railing against their not so new home and the next they are declaring that they love it. On the pitch they can't seem to make up their minds where they should be either. Why, it was only Monday when the players shuttled between fourth from bottom to the Premier League's top ten in the space of just 90 minutes.

The Europa Conference League, to give it its official and undeniably uninspiring full title, has been the one constant for David Moyes and his claret and blue conundrums, however.

They have won every single fixture, both in qualifying and in Group B, and this victory, courtesy of Manuel Lanzini's first-half penalty after Michail Antonio had been fouled, was further proof that they are chugging along in the right direction after a sticky start.

It also meant they will top that group no matter what happens in Romania in their final group outing, against FCSB, and therefore move straight into the last 16, avoiding the extra knockout round this competition installed to accommodate, and no doubt annoy, dropouts from the Europa League.

Nayef Aguerd made a belated competitive debut for the Hammers, who signed him from Rennes in June only for the defender to require surgery on an ankle injury picked up in a friendly with Rangers.

The Moroccan, who hopes to be a starter for his country in the World Cup finals next month, lasted 76 minutes before being replaced, which was probably a few more than Moyes had intended. His evening had hardly been testing, however.

Silkeborg were captained by Nicklas Helenius, the striker who enjoyed a sorry single season in the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2013-14 in which he scored no goals, feared he was dying and became addicted to sleeping pills. Sadly, he offered little indication that Villa might have been hasty in letting him go.

Antonio looped an early header on to the top of the net before forcing goalkeeper Nicolai Larsen into a diving stop of a low drive.

Aguerd then volleyed into the side-netting from a corner as the Hammers continued to play with freedom but no great intent. Conor Coventry, in his breakthrough season as a Hammer, was keen to make an impression though and the Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder was only inches off target with a swerving attempt to find the top corner.

The breakthrough was not long in coming, however, when Larsen needlessly clipped Antonio with a boot as the Jamaica forward bore down on him but away from goal. The West Ham man was almost off the pitch when contact was made - and looked to have initiated it as well - but referee Joni Hyytiä was sufficiently convinced by what he had seen to point to the spot.

Lanzini slotted home the 24th-minute penalty despite the man who had conceded it guessing correctly and almost reaching it.

Alphonse Areola had been afforded a quiet night until Sebastian Jørgensen forced him into his first save but the shot was straight at him.

Said Benrahma headed another decent Hammers chance tantalisingly wide before Coventry became the first yellow card recipient for too tasty a lunge in midfield.

Pablo Fornals wasted an inviting chance to double the lead early in the second period by firing wide following some sloppy play by the Danes in front of their own goal.

Areola had to make more testing saves to preserve the lead, most notably by tipping Søren Tengstedt's drive over the bar, as the Danes, anxious to pip Anderlecht - their final group opponents - for second spot, sensed they might profit from such profligacy.

Benrahma saw a close-range effort deflected behind before Antonio's tap-in was ruled out because Fornals had strayed offside in setting him up.

It mattered not in the end as Moyes and Co moved on to the next stage of a competition that featured Tottenham and Leicester last season and was won, of all people, by Jose Mourinho and his Roma side.

West Ham (5-3-2): Areola 6; Coufal 6, Johnson 6, Aguerd 7 (Kehrer, 76, 4), Ogbonna 6, Emerson 6; Fornals 6 (Downes 68, 5), Coventry 7 (Rice 83, 4), Lanzini 6; Antonio 7 (Soucek 83, 3), Benrahma 6 (Scamacca 68, 5).

Silkeborg (4-3-2-1): Larsen 5; Ostrom 6, Salquist 6, Felix 7, Klitten 6; Thordarseon 6, Gojani 5 (Oggesen 46, 5), Klynge 5 (Kaalund 68, 4); Tengstedt 6 (Lind 84, 3), Jorgensen 5 (Kust 46, 5); Helenius 5 (Adamsen 68, 3).

Referee: Joni Hyytiä 6.