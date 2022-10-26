Adeyemo and Rowe trade braces as tie hinges on Galway return 

Longford Town 2 Galway United 2

Jordan Adeyemo and Mikie Rowe swapped a brace apiece as it remains all to play for ahead of Sunday's second leg of this First Division play-off semi-final at Eamonn Deacy Park.

In a surprisingly open game for a first leg, in-form Longford got the first sight of goal courtesy of a Galway error on three minutes.

James Finnerty's sloppy clearance ran straight to Darren Clarke who still had plenty to do as he cut across goal to bring a clumsy parry save from Conor Kearns with an albeit well-struck 20-yard drive.

A loose clearance at the other end brought Galway an opening, centre-back Killian Brouder getting plenty of power in striking a first time half volley that arrowed not far wide of Luke Dennison’s goal.

Stephen Walsh then might have done better minutes later, scuffing a shot wide after he’d worked a one-two with David Hurley.

A mistake by Michael Barker presented Hurley with another opening, though his effort from some distance was overly ambitious as it trickled well wide.

Galway’s spell of dominance counted for nothing as they were punished for neglectful defending on 29 minutes.

Clarke did well on the right to whip over a superb cross. Striker Adeyemo, who started the season at Galway before a July move to the midlands, ghosted between the two central defenders to bounce a clever downward header past Kearns despite the keeper getting a hand to it.

The width of a post prevented Galway from falling further behind six minutes later.

The same pair combined for Town, Clarke again with a sublime delivery from the right with Adeyemo unfortunate to see his glancing header come back off a post.

Galway introduced Rowe at half-time for the injured Ed McCarthy and it proved inspired as he had the Tribesmen level inside four minutes.

Walsh found Hurley in space on the left to put over a precise cross for Rowe to arrive and fire home at the back post.

Longford soon responded to regain the lead on 54 minutes.

Again the inspiration was Clarke on the right whose low cross found Adeyemo whose first time shot found the bottom corner of the net.

In end to end action, Galway levelled again on the hour. Brouder’s long throw found Rob Manley whose header Luke Dennison could only parry. Rowe was alert to the loose ball to stab it home off a post.

Galway almost snatched victory on the night on 89 minutes but for Dennison who produced the save of the game when tipping Hurley's drive round a post.

Longford Town: Dennison; Chambers, McDonnell, Barker, Lynch; Robinson, McMenany; Clarke, Corbally (Hanratty, 63), Power (S. Verdon, 70); Adeyemo (Magerusan, 81).

Galway United: Kearns; Hemmings, Finnerty, Brouder, O’Keeffe; Thomas (Manley, 59), McCormack; McCarthy (Rowe, h-t), Hurley, Manning (Waweru, 81); Walsh.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).