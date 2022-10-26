'Rampant Rangers': how Nemo denied St Finbarr's the double in 1993

St Finbarr's are hoping to complete an historic double this weekend.

The Togher club celebrated victory in the Cork Premier SHC final last week and now face city rivals Nemo Rangers in the football decider.

The Barrs have never beaten Nemo in a senior county final and Trabeg club derailed the Blues' double aspirations in 1993 withCork sporting legend Dinny Allen masterminding Nemo's success.

Well-renowned Examiner Sport GAA journalist Michael Ellard was there to witness a slugfest. Here's how he saw it.

HEADLINE NEWS: Nemo beat St Finbarr's in the 1993 Cork SFC final.

Nemo Rangers 0-13

St Finbarr's 0-4

By Michael Ellard

As darkness cast long shadows over Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday, Nemo Rangers were crowned champions of Cork football for the tenth time by virtue of a comprehensive nine points triumph over St Finbarr's in a dour, uncompromising county final that failed to sparkle.

In view of the tremendous rivalry between those two city clubs, much was expected from their first meeting in a final. Alas, great expectations failed to be realised.

Nemo, without ever reaching the heights for which they are renowned, deservedly garnered the coveted laurels because they were much sharper in attack and more adept at finishing the chances they created in a local-derby showdown which was unfortunately devoid of real passion.

The first-half in particular was a most lacklustre affair, which did little to arouse the passions of the 9,000 in attendance. Both sides reminded one of two ring fighters reduced to shadow boxing because of their hesitancy to get in close and land a punch in fear of being caught on the counter.

After the traumatic experiences both had been subjected to in recent years - with Nemo nosediving to defeat at the final hurdle last year, and the Barrs failing in their last three final attempts - the dread of losing this one obviously dominated the mental attitude of the two teams.

LITTLE FLAIR

Neither of them possessed an adventurous spirit, and as a consequence there was little flair or panache in evidence. Tactically the motto appeared to be, legally or illegally, to prevent those in possession from building up from the back. As a result, there was little free-flowing football.

Evidence of this observation lies principally in the fact that only one goalscoring chance was created in the first half. This fell to the Barrs eleven minutes into the game after Nemo had edged a point in front. Ivan O'Mahony, far and away the best Blues forward on parade, suddenly made room for himself but his shot for goal was brilliantly parried outside for a 45 by the outstanding Nemo goalkeeper Don Bevan.

SUPERB SAVE

Apart from this superb Bevan save, the opening proceeding offered precious little in the way of highlights. Nemo's expected territorial dominance of midfield did not materialise, with both Eric Barrett and Paul O'Keeffe doing a fine job of containing Shea Fahy and Stephen O'Brien on a sometimes over-congested area of the park.

And the Barrs must also have been reasonably happy with the manner in which their defence, sadly lacking the inspirational qualities of the unfortunate Michael Slocum, was doing its job in curtailing the threat of the much-vaunted Nemo attack.

But there the good news ended for the Barrs, because their unimaginative forward line did not possess the skill, vision or the necessary power to make life difficult for a very close-knit Nemo rearguard, even though Mick Comyns and John Costello started promisingly enough and Ivan O'Mahony looked very sharp. The match statistics graphically illustrate the forward failings of St Finbarr's forwards in this county final.

The four points the Blues scored all came from frees, with Costelloe kicking two in the first-half and Comyns one in each half. One point from a free for half an hour of football in a county final tells its own sorrowful story.

The Capwell side, with Colin Corkery kicking five points, three from frees and one really marvellous effort from an acutely angled sideline desperately needed the injection of a goal at this kick, led by 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval, and when left stage to mount a really telling challenge, half forward Stephen Calnan, who had a splendid second-half, stretched the margin with a point in the 36th minute, the Barrs' prospects of overturning the Nemo applecart dimmed appreciatively.

Nemo Rangers' inspirational goalkeeper , Don Bevan, with his son, David. Picture: Denis Minihane

To their credit, the Barrs responded in a positive fashion and carried the game to Nemo. But then came the turning point in this county final. John Costello channelled a' magnificent pass through to corner-forward Jim Keating and his lobbed effort came floating into the Nemo square.

With backs and forwards seeking possession as if their very lives depended on it, referee Sean O'Keeffe, who had a very competent game, awarded the Blues a penalty. home straight.

Much to the Barrs chagrin however, and to Nemo's great delight and absolute relief, Don Bevan guessed correctly and, diving to his left deflected the ball outside for a 45. Bevan's crucial toe save was a tremendous let-off for his side and calamitous setback for a Barrs team that badly needed the injection of a goal.

As events transpired Nemo upped their game, with Stephen O'Brien now really prominent at midfield and Shea Fahy also coming to grips with things.

And with Tony Nation coming forward to join the attack, Nemo stretched their lead to seven with the final quarter dawning.

This was reduced to six points when Comyns had the Barrs only score of the second half, a point from a free in the 47th minute. Even though Nemo appeared to be in control, the Barrs nevertheless managed to conjure up some more good scoring opportunities, which, if availed of might have thrown the game into the melting pot.

Dinny Allen, Nemo Rangers; Ger Ryan, Munster Council, Larry McCarthy, President, GAA, and Brian Murphy, Nemo Rangers attending the club's Centenary Dinner Celebration on Saturday. Picture: Mike English Photography.

But the Barrs left valuable point scoring opportunities go begging, and when Don Bevan sprinted off his line to kick the ball off the toe of corner forward Billy O'Shea to stymie another Blues goal attempt in the 50th minute, the county final was as good as over.

With the pressure off, Nemo sprinted out of sight of their close neighbours and sealed their sweet tenth county senior football championship success in style with a pointed 45 from Colin Corkery and two cracking points from Peter Lambert.

Scorers, Nemo Rangers: C. Corkery 0-6 (0-3 from from frees; 0-1 from 45; 0-1 from sideline kick); S. Calnan 0-3; P. Lambert 0-2; T. Nation and E. Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

St. Finbarr's: J. Costello 0-2 (0-2 from frees); M. Comyns 0-2 (0-2 from frees).

NEMO RANGERS: D. Bevan; J. Kerrigan, N. Creedon, P. Dorgan; K. Cowhie, T. Griffen, T. Nation; S. Fahy, S. O'Brien; J. Kavanagh, T. Dalton, S. Calnan; P. Lambert, E. Fitzgerald, C. Corkery.

Subs. L. Kavanagh for Kerrigan (injured); P. O'Donovan for Fitzgerald; N. Corkery for C Corkery.

ST. FINBARR'S: J. Kerins; K. Scanlon, S. O'Leary, M. Carey; B. O'Connell, N. Leonard, D. Haines; E. Barrett, P. O'Keeffe; I. O'Mahony, J. Costello, M. Comyns; J. Keating, M. Buckley, B. O'Shea. Subs. J. Kennedy for O' Leary (injured); M. Barry for Keating.