Mahrez makes a mess of it from the spot again but City still progress

BORUSSIA DORTMUND 0 MAN CITY 0

FOR the second consecutive Champions League game, Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty and, for a second consecutive game, Manchester City were held to a goalless draw although, on this occasion, it scarcely mattered.

A point was enough for Pep Guardiola’s side to clinch top place in their group while the draw ensured that Dortmund finished second and qualify for the last 16 with a game to spare - a state of affairs that led to a tame final 15 minutes with both teams content with the stalemate.

Earlier, with designated taker Erling Haaland having been replaced at half-time, Mahrez had seen a second-half spot kick saved, meaning that since taking over in 2016, Guardiola has now seen his City side miss an astonishing 25 penalties.

The pre-match hype, inevitably enough, had been dominated by talk of Haaland and his return to the club he left for the Etihad in the summer.

But it was his 17-year-old counterpart Youssoufa Moukoko, the lone striker in attack for the Bundesliga side, who made the greater impact in the first half.

Indeed, he missed the best chance of the period, as he arrived on the end of a brilliant cross from Karim Adeyemi but could only steer his effort wide from no more than a handful of yards.

It was one of a number of promising chances Dortmund carved out down City’s left, taking advantage of Joao Cancelo’s tendency to push inside to join midfield and the duo linked again after 41 minutes, with Moukoko this time shooting directly at debutant Stefan Ortega.

As for Haaland, there were a couple of first-half moments in which he threatened to produce the sort of sublime moment that supporters of both Dortmund and City have grown used to.

But the hosts carried out their defensive duties superbly, with Mats Hummels and Emre Can, particularly, making superb tackles that stopped him in his tracks.

Not until the final minute of the first half, and a left-wing Phil Foden free-kick, could City seriously threaten as Nathan Ake rose high and well but could only head over.

Guardiola had seen enough, with Cancelo and Haaland both taken off at the interval following sub-par showings and the City manager looking for Manuel Akanji and Bernardo Silva to help him restore normal service.

The absence of Haaland would prove particularly relevant when Can made a rash challenge and tripped Mahrez on 56 minutes.

Haaland has converted his two spot kicks this season but, with the striker watching from the bench, Mahrez’s penalty attempt was hit well enough but not directed far enough into the right-hand corner and Gregor Kobel saved well; following his miss against Copenhagen on City’s last Euro outing.

For a spell at least, City were looking more like their old selves and another former Dortmund star, Ilkay Gundogan, was denied by Kobel before the keeper made a fine diving stop, parrying away a fierce Julian Alvarez hit.

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-2-1): Kobel 8; Sule 6, Hummels 8, Schlotterbeck 7; Adeyemi 9 (Malen 72, 6), Bellingham 7, Can 6, Reyna 7 (Papadopoulos 87); Brandt 6, Hazard 6 (Wolf 82); Moukoko 7 (Modeste 81). Substitues (not used): Passlack, Meyer, Rothe, Unbehaun, Coulibaly.

Man City (4-4-2): Oretga 7; Stones 5, Dias 6, Ake 6, Cancelo 5 (Akanji 45, 7); Mahrez 5 (Palmer 88), Rodri 5, Gundogan 7, Foden 8 (Grealish 81); Haaland 5 (Silva 45, 7), Alvarez 6. Substitues (not used): Laporte, De Bruyne, Ederson, Carson, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: D Massa (Italy) 7 Ends