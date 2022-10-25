'Everywhere I went in Tolka I was getting the updates' - Stephen Bradley on Hoops' latest title

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley learnt of his latest title success when driving home from Tolka Park on Monday night.

Rather than travel to Sligo Rovers, where any Derry City slippage would hand the Hoops their third championship on the trot, Bradley chose Shelbourne’s game against UCD for scouting purposes.

His aim to block out updates from the Showgrounds came unstuck when eager Shels fans were determined to keep him abreast while watching the other Premier Division game simultaneously.

“I picked the most vacant area in Tolka but somehow everyone was shouting nil-all, nil-all,” he said of the scoreless draw that sealed the deal for Rovers with two games remaining.

“I had to get up and walk around but everywhere I went in Tolka I was getting the updates, so I didn't need the notifications to be honest.

“Some man sitting beside me said ‘congratulations’ when there was 10 minutes left.

“I didn't want to hear it, so I just got up and left because I thought I'd keep hearing it.

“Then my wife rang me on the way home and said it was over.”

Bradley joins the exalted company of Jim McLaughlin and Stephen Kenny as the three managers to oversee a hat-trick of successive titles.

The latest triumph also solidifies Rovers as the most decorated club in the country with 20 championships.

“It's an honour,” he admits. “When we came in it was something I said to the staff that I would love to be able to put the second star on the jersey.

“It's something that is there forever and something we can be remembered for.

“That was always the aim - to try and win as many titles as early as possible and thankfully we've been able to do three in a row.

“Jim and Stephen, Jim would be regarded as the best Rovers manager of all time and Stephen would be up there with one of the best if not the best that people would recognise in the league.

"It's an unbelievable honour for myself but obviously it's not just me. But to be put in that bracket in terms of titles, it's incredible and to be able to put the second star on and get three leagues."