'Everywhere I went in Tolka I was getting the updates' - Stephen Bradley on Hoops' latest title

The Shamrock Rovers boss was at Shels while Derry dropped crucial points. 
'Everywhere I went in Tolka I was getting the updates' - Stephen Bradley on Hoops' latest title

HOOP DREAM: Shamrock Rovers manager, Stephen Bradley celebrates the club's latest title victory. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 13:18
John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley learnt of his latest title success when driving home from Tolka Park on Monday night.

Rather than travel to Sligo Rovers, where any Derry City slippage would hand the Hoops their third championship on the trot, Bradley chose Shelbourne’s game against UCD for scouting purposes.

His aim to block out updates from the Showgrounds came unstuck when eager Shels fans were determined to keep him abreast while watching the other Premier Division game simultaneously.

“I picked the most vacant area in Tolka but somehow everyone was shouting nil-all, nil-all,” he said of the scoreless draw that sealed the deal for Rovers with two games remaining.

“I had to get up and walk around but everywhere I went in Tolka I was getting the updates, so I didn't need the notifications to be honest.

“Some man sitting beside me said ‘congratulations’ when there was 10 minutes left.

“I didn't want to hear it, so I just got up and left because I thought I'd keep hearing it.

“Then my wife rang me on the way home and said it was over.” 

Bradley joins the exalted company of Jim McLaughlin and Stephen Kenny as the three managers to oversee a hat-trick of successive titles.

The latest triumph also solidifies Rovers as the most decorated club in the country with 20 championships.

“It's an honour,” he admits. “When we came in it was something I said to the staff that I would love to be able to put the second star on the jersey.

“It's something that is there forever and something we can be remembered for.

“That was always the aim - to try and win as many titles as early as possible and thankfully we've been able to do three in a row.

“Jim and Stephen, Jim would be regarded as the best Rovers manager of all time and Stephen would be up there with one of the best if not the best that people would recognise in the league.

“It's an unbelievable honour for myself but obviously it's not just me. But to be put in that bracket in terms of titles, it's incredible and to be able to put the second star on and get three leagues.” ends

More in this section

Republic of Ireland v Finland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier FAI creates role for head of women's football 
Wrexham v Notts County - Vanarama National League - The Racecourse Ground Wrexham ban Paul Mullin boots bearing abusive message to Tories
Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek feels his physical condition has never been better
<p>FRESH CHALLENGE: Unai Emery has succeeded Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. </p>

Aston Villa job too good to turn down for Unai Emery

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.249 s