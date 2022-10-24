More VAR controversy as West Ham beat Bournemouth

West Ham United 2 Bournemouth 0

Given the VAR controversy that has surrounded recent West Ham matches, it was so surprise that yet more monitor-driven madness enveloped in their 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

It should be said that the victory for David Moyes’s side which lifted them seven places into the top half of the Premier League table for the first time this season was thoroughly merited.

However, that will be of little consolation to Bournemouth who will feel unjustly served on the two moments that mattered most.

As the first half entered injury-time, a Jarrod Bowen corner careered off the hand of Thilo Kehrer before Tomas Soucek headed goalwards for Kurt Zouma to glance the home side ahead.

What would have been disallowed last season for an inadvertent handball in the build-up to a goal is now permitted because the handball wasn’t followed immediately by the goal.

And yet, Kehrer’s touch was so obvious that the fury of Bournemouth interim manager Gary O’Neil was easy to understand.

Then, on 90 minutes, video referee Mike Dean intervened again when Vladimir Coufal’s cross struck the arm of Jordan Zemura. Said Benrahma drilled home the resulting penalty.

The drama was a contrast to a contest that drifted for long periods.

The pre-match sound and light show that shot its rainbow laces motif around the London Stadium set pulses racing much more than the opening 25 minutes which was characterised by a patience that descended into tedium.

Most of the moments of inspiration came from Bowen, whose willingness to drop into midfield to lift a reverse pass forward for Ben Johnson or to arrow a cross-field ball into the path of Aaron Cresswell brought openings for Flynn Downes and Tomas Soucek in quick succession around the half-hour.

Downes’ shot was blocked by Chris Mepham, while Soucek saw his effort saved by Bournemouth keeper Neto.

The rhythm of the game wasn’t helped by constant interruptions for Bournemouth injuries. It was after one such stoppage which necessitated the substitution of Dominic Solanke that Zouma opened the scoring.

Even then, it was announced bizarrely to the London Stadium crowd that the goal had been ruled out for handball just as Bournemouth kicked off for the restart.

O’Neil was forced to bring on substitute keeper Mark Travers at half-time and then chose to make two tactical changes 12 minutes into the second half as West Ham tightened up their play and pressed the visitors back into their own half.

They came close to increasing their lead on the hour mark when Declan Rice sent in a wickedly dipping shot from 25 yards which Travers was happy to beat away.

In truth, West Ham controlled much of the remainder of the game, which was made safe by Benrahma’s late penalty.

West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen (Coufal 88), Downes (Fornals 88), Benrahma; Scamacca (Antonio 74).

Subs not used: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Lanzini, Coventry, Emerson.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Neto (Travers 46); Fredericks (Zemura 57), Mepham, Senesi, Smith; Cook, Lerma; Christie (Anthony 57), Billing, Tavernier; Solanke (Moore 45).

Subs not used: Stephens, Rothwell, Stacey, Stanislas, Pearson.

Referee: David Coote.