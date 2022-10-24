Nathan Collins slams 'shambolic' collapse by Wolves

Leicester ran out 4-0 winners at Molineux.
Nathan Collins slams 'shambolic' collapse by Wolves

HANDS UP: Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nathan Collins apologises to fans. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 12:38
John Fallon

In his typically fortnight manner, Nathan Collins has opened up on the upheaval at Wolves by branding Sunday’s 4-0 home defeat to Leicester City as shambolic and embarrassing.

Collins became the most expensive Irish player in the summer when Bruno Lage shelled out €24million to Burnley for the centre-back but a sluggish start cost the manager his job.

They’ve not fared much better since his axing, with the weekend loss their second on the spin, leaving them second from bottom on goal difference.

The 21-year-old has only returned from a three-game ban for these pair of reverses under caretaker boss Steve Davis but was damning about the lack of effort on the pitch. He had no issue with the chorus of boos ringing out around Molineux at full-time.

“I don’t blame them,” Collins said about the fans’ reaction.

“They spent good money to come and watch us, and they didn’t deserve that.

“It was embarrassing from us. Fans deserve for us to at least try hard. We didn’t give them a performance to be proud of. It’s not good enough. End of. It’s nowhere near where we need to be.

“It’s a shambles, a poor performance. It was embarrassing playing that, I feel ashamed, for me and the players, and we need a reaction.” Uncertainty about Lage’s successor – QPR boss Michael Beale declined an offer for talks about the vacancy last week – hangs over the club but Collins isn’t using that as an excuse.

“We’ve probably had the better chances but don’t score whereas they have five shots and score four goals,” he explained about the difference against fellow strugglers Leicester.

“Defensively and attacking, we were nowhere near where we needed to be. If you take one of those chances, the game is different.

“I don’t think it can get much worse, I think we can get better. There’s so much quality in this dressing room to get better and I think we will.

“I’m not contributing up top, I need to put my head on something maybe, and I need to defend as well.

“We all need to do something, it’s not about single players, it’s about everyone joining together and doing their job.

“It’s both boxes. That can come from me or any of the defenders, not just strikers and midfielders. Leicester had four chances and scored four goals – clinical.” 

More in this section

Everton v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Goodison Park Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend’s action
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off Ireland's World Cup fixtures confirmed
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend
<p>POOR RUN: Jesse Marsch is under pressure at Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)</p>

Under-fire Jesse Marsch cannot understand why Leeds are not getting results

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.242 s