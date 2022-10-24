Nathan Collins slams 'shambolic' collapse by Wolves

In his typically fortnight manner, Nathan Collins has opened up on the upheaval at Wolves by branding Sunday’s 4-0 home defeat to Leicester City as shambolic and embarrassing.

Collins became the most expensive Irish player in the summer when Bruno Lage shelled out €24million to Burnley for the centre-back but a sluggish start cost the manager his job.

They’ve not fared much better since his axing, with the weekend loss their second on the spin, leaving them second from bottom on goal difference.

The 21-year-old has only returned from a three-game ban for these pair of reverses under caretaker boss Steve Davis but was damning about the lack of effort on the pitch. He had no issue with the chorus of boos ringing out around Molineux at full-time.

“I don’t blame them,” Collins said about the fans’ reaction.

“They spent good money to come and watch us, and they didn’t deserve that.

“It was embarrassing from us. Fans deserve for us to at least try hard. We didn’t give them a performance to be proud of. It’s not good enough. End of. It’s nowhere near where we need to be.

“It’s a shambles, a poor performance. It was embarrassing playing that, I feel ashamed, for me and the players, and we need a reaction.” Uncertainty about Lage’s successor – QPR boss Michael Beale declined an offer for talks about the vacancy last week – hangs over the club but Collins isn’t using that as an excuse.

“We’ve probably had the better chances but don’t score whereas they have five shots and score four goals,” he explained about the difference against fellow strugglers Leicester.

“Defensively and attacking, we were nowhere near where we needed to be. If you take one of those chances, the game is different.

“I don’t think it can get much worse, I think we can get better. There’s so much quality in this dressing room to get better and I think we will.

“I’m not contributing up top, I need to put my head on something maybe, and I need to defend as well.

“We all need to do something, it’s not about single players, it’s about everyone joining together and doing their job.

“It’s both boxes. That can come from me or any of the defenders, not just strikers and midfielders. Leicester had four chances and scored four goals – clinical.”